Jorge Jesus? Atlético-MG appeals to fans about choosing a new coach

Credit: Disclosure – Alexandre Vidal

After Cuca’s dismissal request, Atlético-MG continues to seek a new name in the market to assume the technical command. Behind the scenes, the club alvinegro has already started negotiations to hire Jorge Jesus, and the two parties are trying to adjust the details for a positive outcome.

Despite the great expectations of fans to have Jorge Jesus, Atlético-MG took advantage of the turn of the year to send a message to Alvinegros, asking for calm that the best name will be chosen.

So far, Atlético-MG has had two conversations with the Portuguese coach and now the end of the festivities to resume the conversations.

SEE THE NOTE IN FULL:

“In 2021, we, Galo’s board, employees and athletes, worked hard. It won’t be different in 2022. Because we’re aiming for the podiums of tomorrow.

For that, Massa, we are looking for a new coach who is up to our recent achievements; from our victorious cast; the team of professionals we built; of our ambitions; and our Club project, which involves the construction of the most modern stadium in Brazil: the MRV Arena.

For the position of coach, we want a name that shares these guidelines and that, necessarily,

understand the greatness of our shirt. We know that you, the fan, are looking forward to news. And they will come: but in their own time and way.

For the coming year to be a provider of good news, we must work together, with humility and determination, but without losing our pride. Let’s face the New Year together. It may come, 2022, we are ready to receive you!”, said the note from Atlético-MG.

