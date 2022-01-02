Juliette reveals health problem on the end of the year

Xanddy posted an update on his health status after contracting Covid-19 the past few days. The singer explained that he is only experiencing mild symptoms, having taken three doses of the vaccine, and that he is isolated from Carla Perez for the next few days. “I’m still isolated, but everything’s fine. I’m feeling much better, practically normal. For those who are asking about Carla, she continues to preserve herself, because her test came back negative. But she continues to take care of me anyway,” Xanddy praised. Xanddy has mild symptoms and discovered the infection after taking a test before completing his year-end show schedule. “All the performances of the singer and his band scheduled for this period will be cancelled/postponed”, says the group’s statement.

