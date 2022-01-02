Keep an eye! Foods that look healthy but aren’t

posted on 01/02/2022 08:00



The search for healthy foods associated with a fit lifestyle is the desire of many people. But while trying to set up a beneficial eating schedule, it’s natural to bump into foods that look healthy but aren’t. The good news is that it is possible to make nutritious exchanges in a practical way. Opting for natural items, instead of industrialized products, is a good way to start this long-awaited trajectory.

“Ideally, industrialized foods should be consumed in moderation. Having a healthy diet is not difficult, just find the balance between what is beneficial for health and what you eat for affection”, comments clinical nutritionist Thaís Cristine. Foods like cereal bars and cookies, commonly found in fitness diets, are part of the list of products that deceive. After all, most have harmful ingredients, as well as other industrialized products. Another common mistake is replacing ham with turkey breast. Not everyone knows, but this sausage also carries excess sodium and preservatives.

The nutritionist points out that food marketing — often appealing and biased — is one of the key factors in causing misunderstandings in individuals regarding what they can and cannot eat. “An advice that I always apply within the office with my patients is about reading labels. Pay attention, mainly, to the list of ingredients for that food, not buy by the larger title on the front of the product”, he points out.

Poor diet based on inadequate information and wrong diets was, for a long time, part of the life of software analyst João Henrique Soares, 35 years old. In 2015, shortly after undergoing routine exams, he discovered that he needed a radical change in his diet. At one point, he claims that he made use of foods that appeared to be healthy, but carried extremely harmful components.

An example cited by him was the attempt to replace bread with the famous tapioca. After going to the nutritionist, João Henrique came to understand that the glycemic load of tapioca is almost equal to — or higher — than that of bread, which can worsen the cases of those who are predisposed to developing diabetes. Diet and light foods are also no longer part of the analyst’s food routine.

This entire exhausting process made João Henrique more attentive in relation to the labels and substances that are present in the products. “I check the amount of elements in the composition of food. The smaller the number of components, the better the product, as it has fewer chemical additives. One of the components that, if contained in food, I don’t take at all, is monosodium glutamate “, teaches.

The transition to a better life came through consultations with specialized professionals and sports activities. Thanks to this, the analyst was able to assemble a healthier diet that contributes to weight loss and health regulation.

Before setting up a diet, it is necessary to seek a professional who indicates the right foods and in a personalized way. Professor Guilherme Theodoro, coordinator of the nutrition course at Centro Universitário Iesb, points out that, in addition, the individual should seek to improve the intake of products that are not ultra-processed, always opting for the consumption of fruits, vegetables and fresh products.

“We must be careful with excess consumption of sodium and dyes, as they are substances found in processed foods and tend to have a negative response, especially in people who have a little more heightened sensitivity”, he warns. Failing to follow websites, blogs and social networks that have food guides is also a good way to absorb what is right and wrong about eating.

In his office, Guilherme Theodoro says that it is common to find reports accompanied by false information, obtained mainly on the internet. These references collected from the other side of the screens, without the monitoring of a suitable professional, make the transition to a better diet even more difficult.

Little by little, Brina Martins, a 33-year-old publicist, reveals that she searched for food alternatives that were more beneficial to her health. Misled several times by products that were harmful, she confesses that she had difficulties in abandoning her old eating routine. “With the help of a nutritionist, I learned to make healthy choices without depriving myself of what I like to eat. I changed from processed and canned food to food prepared and grown at home,” he says. This change made her cultivate a vegetable garden at home, a hobby that has been with her for some time.

The academy, responsible for helping her during this phase, is a territory that she likes and adds to the constant search for better food quality. According to Brina, the practice of exercises puts all the axes of your experience on the right path.

“When I started to understand that it’s no use exercising every day and not eating properly, I started to change my diet. For you to have an idea, before I started exercising, at home, there was no fruit — salads, rarely” , reports. Currently, observing what you eat and at the right times, with proper focus and instructions, you can maintain a fully balanced diet.

