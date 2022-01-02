Kidnapped in childhood, a man finds his mother after drawing from memory the map of his village

A Chinese man who was kidnapped more than 30 years ago is reunited with his biological mother after drawing from memory a map of the village where he lived as a child until he was taken.

Li Jingwei was just four years old when he was lured out of his house by a neighbor and sold to a child trafficking gang.

Decades later, on December 24, 2021, he shared on the internet a hand-drawn map that he drew in his head. The illustration published on the Douyin video sharing app went viral on social media and was compared by police to a small village in the country. Then the case was linked to a woman whose child had been missing for three decades.

After carrying out DNA tests to prove the link between them, mother and son finally met again, in Yunnan Province on January 1, 2022.

