Know which investments to avoid this year

The second half of 2021 was not a smooth one for investors. Political conflicts and rising interest rates forced him to rebalance the portfolio to seek new opportunities and maintain good profitability. The perspective for 2022 is that it will be a year of volatility for financial assets due to the presidential election, scheduled for October.

To minimize investment risks in the coming year, the E-Investor listened to analysts to indicate the asset classes that should be avoided in 2022. Check it out!

Savings

Savings is one of the investments that should be avoided in the next year, despite the prospect of an increase in the Selic rate, the rate to which the booklet is pegged, since the old income rule came back into effect.

This means that the return will be 0.5% per month (which is equivalent to 6.17% per year) plus a reference rate (TR) that is currently zeroed. When the Selic rate was below 8.5% per year, the return on savings corresponded to 70% of the Selic rate.

As the base interest rate increased to 9.25% in the last increase, the old rule (the only yield formula until 2012) is back in effect.

“In the end, savings will continue to be the worst type of investment, as it does not even cover inflation, which currently stands at 10.74% in the 12-month period up to November, according to the IBGE”, explains Jaqueline Benevides, an analyst at TC fixed income.

fixed income

The increase in the Selic rate, at the last Copom meeting, made investments in fixed income more attractive due to the return linked to the basic interest rate. Even so, investors need to pay attention to some details.

André Rolha, leader in fixed income and foreign exchange products at Venice Investimentos, recommends that investors pay attention when investing in fixed income, because, depending on the conditions, it may not be interesting for the current scenario. As these bonds have a determined return if the investor respects the maturity of the paper, the return may be below the floating rate that accompany the movement of the interest rate.

The other recommendation is to avoid inflation-linked products, especially if they are short-term. According to Benevides, from TC, there is a perspective that these bonds will suffer a discount, when the investment is traded at a value below the nominal price, in the coming months. “Products linked to the IPCA suffer from the increase in the Selic rate, as the Selic rate is inversely proportional to inflation as it is an instrument to contain the rise in prices”, he explains. “These are papers that must be taken until maturity”, he adds.

Variable income

Equity assets are generally more susceptible to changes in the market. However, in this asset class there are sectors that are more exposed than others.

For Rolha, papers from digital banks, retail companies and technology companies should be avoided by investors at least until the first half of 2022. “These are sectors that are impacted in the “vein” in any interest rate adjustment. In the latest Selic highs and now with interest rates rising to double digits, we see these papers suffering a lot,” he explains.

Victor Miranda, a partner at One Investimentos, advises investors to avoid companies that are already in debt and that have suffered heavily from the effects of the pandemic. “The industry sector went through a very difficult year due to the shortage in the supply chain and, probably, there will be companies that will need credit”, assesses Miranda.

However, Bruno Contesini, senior strategist at EWZ Capital, points out that even in sectors that are more volatile to market changes it is possible to make good investments. But it is necessary to analyze the details of the companies and the variables that can affect their performance. “We have to carry out a very efficient risk management that involves professional monitoring and very well-developed statistics”, he recommends.

