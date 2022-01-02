Kylie Jenner’s daughter interrupts live interview and saves grandmother Kris from prying questions; watch!

Grandma Kris Jenner is sure to do a lot in the next gift from little Stormi Webster! Kkkk Kylie Jenner’s daughter managed to save the matriarch of the Kardashian-Jenner clan from a hell of a tight skirt this Friday night (31). While airing the countdown to New Year’s Eve on CNN, host Andy Cohen surprised Kris with a question about Kim Kardashian’s alleged relationship with comedian Pete Davidson.

“Everyone is talking about Kim’s new relationship with Pete Davidson. Have you ever had a chance to spend time with them? How are they as a couple?”asked the journalist, without any ceremony. Co-host Anderson Cooper even commented that his colleague was being too investigative. And Kris completed, already awkwardly: “I know, he’s always looking for clues.”

Luckily for the businesswoman, at the back of the room it was already possible to see Stormi running towards her grandmother. Jenner, for his part, tried to entice the stammering journalists, but felt complete relief at the intrusion of his granddaughter, who soon tried to climb into his lap. Because of the cuteness of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, even Anderson and Andy Cohen surrendered and began interacting with the little girl.

“Little Stormi, you sit right here. Thanks”, said Kris Jenner, with the opportunity to evade the prying question. “Nice distraction. Good timing, Stormi. Perfect! On the right time”, celebrated the businesswoman next. The speech was the perfect signal for the presenters to understand that the issue had gone a little too far. “Kris Jenner, thank you so much! Have a great New Year!”, ended Andy Cohen.

And speaking of the Kardashian-Jenner family, fans already homesick for the reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” can celebrate! The iconic show came to an end after 18 seasons in the first half of last year. Upon receiving the award for “Best Reality” at the People’s Choice Awards 2021, Kris Jenner announced that a new project was on its way, now on the streaming platform Hulu — not yet available in Brazil. “We closed this chapter, but a new one is coming. We can’t wait to show you what we have in store for you in 2022 on Hulu, so get ready.”, said the matriarch in her acceptance speech.

Well then! In the final minutes towards the end of 2021, the first teaser of “The Kardashians” was released, bringing together once again Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian; and Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner. The preview only shows some frames of the muses in the promotional photo essays, and doesn’t even reveal the release date. But it’s something, right?! “When the countdown to the new year ends, the countdown to the new program begins”, says an ad on the screen, with the family wishing the public a Happy New Year.

For WSJ Magazine, in October, Kim Kardashian briefly commented on the attraction, which despite continuing to follow the family’s life, will have another proposal. “I think it will be a different side. But I wouldn’t say our silly side won’t show up”, joked the businesswoman. Now it’s counting down!