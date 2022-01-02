Lázaro can leave Flamengo for €3 million – Flamengo

With chances to play for Cariocão 2022, the young man has been closely watched by French football

Between arrivals and departures, Flamengo should lose, still in 2022, a name very little used among professionals. It is about Lazarus. The young man, who is treated by fans as the main jewel of the current base, has been watched by AS Monaco, from France, and can leave the club for around 3 million euros (just over R$19 million in the price current).

The information on the French interest was initially given by Ekrem Konur, responsible for publicizing some of the main football transactions on social networks, last December 30th. The values ​​were released this Saturday (01) by Marcus Castro, in his personal Twitter account.

Used only 17 times among Flamengo professionals, the young man should receive more minutes in this edition of the Campeonato Carioca, scheduled to start on January 26th. Champion of the last three years, Mais Querido will make his debut as home team against Portuguesa. In all, Lázaro was present in ten wins, three draws and four defeats, but never contributed with a goal in the main squad.

Flamengo’s main cast will re-appear at Ninho do Urubu, on January 10, in the morning. Paulo Sousa, the new coach of Mais Querido, arrives in Rio de Janeiro on Friday (7th) alongside the technical committee made up of seven members, between Portuguese and Spanish.