Learn how to get the Banco Inter Black Card more easily

A publication by Inter bank gave a thrill to those who dream of having the Black card from the digital bank. In the post, fintech announced that its cards could now be offered more easily to the general public.

According to the Inter bank advisory, some information cannot yet be released, but what is known is that there are Inter posts on Instagram related to international investment companies, which could mean that access to Black will be restricted to investment conditions.

How to Get a Black Credit Card

To have a Black card, customers currently need to invest around R$250 thousand in the bank, or even maintain monthly expenses with the credit card in the amount above R$7 thousand.

This announcement of easier access to the card has generated positive expectations among the public willing to purchase the service. Many think that the value of the investment can be downgraded.

Investor XP recently reduced the investment amount for the public to join the service and become a Black user. The amount that used to be R$50 thousand is now R$5,000.

Nubank also has a novelty, the Ultraviolet card (Mastercard Black). To access it, the customer must make an investment of R$50 thousand, or may also pay the amount of R$49.90 monthly. Compared to these two options, Banco Inter’s Black card is still the most difficult to obtain.