LeBron James scores 43 points, equals Jordan’s mark and takes Lakers to victory – 01/01/2022 – Sport

LeBron James scored 43 points, his record for the season, in the Los Angeles Lakers’ victory over the Portland Trail Blazers this Friday (31). In addition, he got 14 rebounds, gave 4 assists and did not register any “turnover” (loss of ball possession).

He didn’t even have to be on the court all the time to reach the numbers. With triumph underway, he watched from the bench, with ice on his knees, in the final six minutes of the fourth period.

Now, there are seven games in a row in which LeBron has scored at least 30 points — his record is 10 consecutive games, even during his first spell at the Cleveland Cavaliers, in the 2005/06 season.

With Friday’s numbers, he even equaled a Michael Jordan mark: now, the two are the only players over 35 to score more than 40 points and have no wasted ball in a match. Jordan, however, did it three times.

The match, the star’s first at the age of 37 —he had his birthday on Thursday (30)—, ended 139-106 for the California team.

The Lakers season, however, is one of ups and downs. The team is seventh in the NBA Western Conference, with 18 wins from 37 games. The Trail Blazers, meanwhile, are in 14th, with 13 wins in 34 games.

LeBron also had problems this season. Just over a month ago, he was kicked out of one game and suspended from another after hitting Isaiah Stewart of the Detroit Pistons in the face.