Leila Pereira sends a message to the fans about Palmeiras I Bolavip Brasil reinforcements

Through her social networks, the president of Palmeiras, Leila Pereira, sent a message to the club’s fans about the signings that will be made to reinforce Alviverde Paulista in 2022. The manager of Palestra also took the opportunity to comment that the focus of the team next year will be the conquest of the Club World Cup.

As per the publication of the GE, Leila highlighted that she is aware of the fans’ anxiety about the announcement of reinforcements, but she needs to be calm to do a good job. “I know that sometimes you get too anxious, but hold on to the anxiety a little, that everything is under control. Sometimes we need to, so that we can do our best”.

“I read my social networks, I see the fans’ anxiety, I understand, but I’m absolutely sure I’m here to do my best for Palmeiras. I don’t lack courage and energy to make decisions. But in football we need to make decisions and be assertive as much as possible.”, continued the president.

“In football, everything is very expensive, I can’t waste investment and Palmeiras’ money, football is made with investment and I need cash. And I will always do what is best financially for Palmeiras too. Having a strong team and making the best investments for Palmeiras. Believe me, let’s go strong”, analyzed Leila, according to the GE.

The president of Palmeiras ended her speech highlighting the Club World Cup. “Let’s go ahead, our total focus today is on February, at the Worlds, we get there very strong. You can believe that we are thinking of everything so that we are very strong in February and paint the world green”.