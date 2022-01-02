Lemann Fund buys multinational blinds for $7 billion

RIO — The investment fund 3G Capital, which has Jorge Paulo Lemann among its founders, has agreed to acquire a controlling stake in the Dutch manufacturer of shutters and shutters Hunter Douglas for about US$ 7.1 billion.

Best known for its investments in the food and beverage sector through companies such as Kraft Heinz, 3G Capital, founded by Lemann, Marcel Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, will buy a 75% stake in Hunter Douglas for US$ 198 ( 175 euros) the share.

This represents a 73% premium over the closing price of last Thursday, the last day of trading on some exchanges around the world.





André Esteves, Banco BTG Pactual's largest individual shareholder, has a fortune estimated at R$ 39.5 billion

Hunter Douglas employs about 23,000 people in 100 countries, according to its website. In addition to Luxaflex, it manufactures blinds for the Duette and Silhouette brands and architectural products such as motorized blinds and sliding blinds.

Ralph Sonnenberg, whose father founded the window-covering maker more than 100 years ago and which owns 93.6% of the shares, agreed to the offer.

After the deal, the Sonnenberg family will hold 25% of the company’s capital and David Sonnenberg will assume the role of CEO, succeeding his 87-year-old father, Ralph Sonnenberg.

“As a privately held company, Hunter Douglas will be able to advance and expand our business while preserving the family-led culture and strong stakeholder relationships that have been critical to our success,” said David Sonnenberg, who is now co-CEO of the company.

João Castro Neves, a senior partner at 3G Capital, is expected to act as chief executive, the statement said. Neves is also an advisor at Kraft Heinz.

The deal is priced at a premium of 64% to the all-time high of 106.40 euros reached on 8 September this year.

The Sonnenbergs had offered 82 euros a share in May to take the company public, but the proposal failed to garner sufficient shareholder support.

Credit Suisse Group AG advised the Sonnenberg family. 3G Capital was advised by Lazard Ltd., JP Morgan Chase & Co. and Morgan Stanley.

Purchases of consumer products

The founding billionaires of New York-based 3G Capital orchestrated some of the largest consumer product acquisitions.

In 2015, 3G Capital partnered with Berkshire Hathaway Inc, owned by US investor Warren Buffett, to create Kraft Heinz Co., having previously merged fast food chains Burger King and Tim Hortons in 2014 in a US$ deal. 11 billion to form Restaurant Brands International.

It pioneered the Budweiser Anheuser-Busch InBev brewery, which helped become the world’s largest brewer through a series of major mergers.

