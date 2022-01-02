Loan of up to R$ 20 thousand is released by BNDES

As we have always mentioned here, the MEI (Individual Micro-entrepreneur) offers many advantages, and one of the advantages is the exclusive credit lines, such as a loan of up to R$20,000, released by BNDES.

The National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) released a loan of R$20,000 for Individual Microentrepreneurs, so if you are MEI, we will help you.

The Federal Government has been talking to financial institutions for them to guarantee lines of credit for small entrepreneurs, with that, several new lines of credit have emerged in recent months.

One of the new lines of credit approved is a loan of R$20,000, released by BNDES for small entrepreneurs.

Follow the next topics and get informed.

One of the advantages of MEI

Among the various advantages that an MEI has, one of the main ones is, without a doubt, the exclusive credit lines released to Individual Microentrepreneurs. These loans help entrepreneurs in many ways.

With a loan, MEI can organize itself and pay off debts, buy equipment, renovate its workplace, hire an employee and other actions that help the enterprise grow.

The BNDES loan

This credit line is aimed at individuals and companies that are entrepreneurs in small-scale productive activities. To obtain this credit, the enterprise must have annual gross revenue equal to or less than R$360 thousand.

The loan will have an interest rate of 4% per month, considering all charges, there is also an administrative charge that must not exceed 3% of the financed amount.

Loan amounts must be spent responsibly by the MEI, investing in your own business, spending a loan on something irresponsible can sink your business.

So, be aware and have good planning. Follow the next topic and learn how to apply for the BNDES loan.

How to apply for the loan

Now we are going to teach you how to apply for this loan of up to R$20,000 that was released by the National Bank for Economic and Social Development to the MEI, we emphasize once again that the amounts must be invested responsibly.

The request must be made through the MPME Channel, which is available on the BNDES website, it is there that the request can be made.

Each loan request made will have the presence of an operating agent, who will assess the possibility of granting credit and the conditions of this credit line.

