Looking for a striker, Inter expresses interest in David, from Fortaleza | football

Inter is still active in the market with one more player in the crosshairs. David, striker for Fortaleza, attracts interest from the club from Rio Grande do Sul, which has already started the first conversations with the player’s fatigue. The club from Rio Grande do Sul has not yet made a proposal official and the negotiation is at an initial stage.

The information initially published by GZH and confirmed by ge. The player’s termination fine for the domestic market is BRL 30 million. Inter have in David an option for the attack, as the conversations with Marinho have not evolved yet.

In contact with ge via the press office, the president of Fortaleza, Marcelo Paz, valued the importance of the player and says to count on David for 2022. Also reinforced that whoever wants to hire the striker will have to “pay very well”.

David playing for Fortaleza in 2021

The striker has defended the colors of Leão since 2020 and has a contract until the end of 2023. In two seasons at Fortaleza, David participated in 112 games, scored 25 goals and gave 12 assists.

In the historic campaign of the last Brasileirão, the player was one of the highlights of the team commanded by Vojvoda that sought the unprecedented classification for the Libertadores.

David started his professional career at Vitória. In 2018, the forward arrived at Cruzeiro and stayed in Minas Gerais for two years until being acquired by Fortaleza. At the Minas Gerais club, he played in 70 games and scored on four occasions.

Inter is close to the announcements by Wesley and Nikão, both from the offensive sector. Inter is negotiating to have Marinho, from Santos, but the player’s priority is the foreign market. David becomes an alternative to the position.