Luan Santana exposes photos with his girlfriend and thin body draws attention

Luan Santana started the year alongside the girlfriend Izabela Cunha. The singer met the Fashion student through the social network. Despite having only publicly assumed the romance on November 3, he and the girl from Minas have already met for over a year, far from the spotlight. “Por here we are ready, 2022 may come,” he wrote on Instagram.



In the comments, netizens were impressed by Luan’s physique in form. “Wow, you’ve lost weight,” observed one. “It’s beautiful. It dried up, eh?”, another one noticed. “Too healed,” praised a third. The artist’s joviality also caught the attention of fans. “It looks like it’s younger,” highlighted one. “Did plastic,” asked another.



Luan Santana plans family with Izabela Cunha

In a recent interview, Luan revealed that the relationship is serious and that he is increasingly enchanted by Izabela, with whom he already plans to marry and even have children. “I want to have my children, grandchildren. And, yes, of course we talked about this (marriage). We even know the names of the children. If it’s a girl, it will be called Luiza, a mixture of Luan and Iza,” she told “Gshow” .

Discreet, Izabela is not dazzled by Luan’s fame. “Izabela is wonderful. She is contagious, outgoing, puts me forward and does me very well. Her intelligence admires me. Iza knows how to talk about everything. She is not dazzled by things, as I am not. On the contrary, she loves all the affection that the fans feel for me and now for us too”, pointed out the musician.