Luan Santana posts New Year’s photos with family and girlfriend Izabela Cunha: ”Lindos”

The singer posted photos with his family and then made another post just with photos with the beloved

This Friday night, the 31st, Luan Santana (30) posted clicks showing how you spent your New Year’s Eve!

The countryman published photos with his family at the turn of the year. In the post caption, Luan wrote: “May 2022 be an amazing year for all of you! Happy New Year”.

In the comments, fans of the singer wished a happy 2022 for the idol and his family. “May it be an amazing year for you”, commented a follower. Another fan wrote: “May this year be THE YEAR for all of us”.

Many followers also praised the singer’s family. One fan reacted to the photos by writing: “Most beautiful thing in the world all family together”. “Beautiful family”, commented another fan.

Luan Santana and Izabela Cunha’s New Year!

In another post made at the turn of the year, the singer who will launch the Luan City project posed for several clicks with his girlfriend, Isabela Cunha (25).

In the photos, the countryman appeared handsome wearing jeans that matched well with a white polo-neck t-shirt. The singer’s girlfriend was beautiful with a white top and a skirt of the same color.

In the caption of the couple’s photos, the owner of the song Brunette he wrote: “Here we are ready, 2022 may arrive”.

Whoever was present in the comments was the actress Morea Silva (19), who spent the New Year at home after testing positive for Covid-19. “Beautiful. Happy New Year”, wrote the young woman.

Luan’s followers responded to the singer’s post and wished the couple a happy 2022. “Happy New Year and may God bless this love”, commented a fan. Another follower wrote: “Happy New Year your cats”.

The artist’s fans also praised the duo in the comments of the posted photos. A follower reacted to the photos by writing: “nothing above them”. “beautiful wonderful”, commented another fan.

Check out Luan Santana’s New Year’s photos here!





Last accessed: 02 Jan 2022 – 00:43:14 (407606).