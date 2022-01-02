Lucas Lima officially returns to being a Palmeiras player

Midfielder Lucas Lima returned to being a Palmeiras player this Saturday (1st). With the end of his loan to Fortaleza, the athlete’s name reappeared on the CBF’s BID as a player for the club alviverde.

When the year turned around, midnight, he appeared as a player for the club, with a “definitive contract”, in other words, he is not on loan. The bond began on January 1, 2018, when his previous contract with Santos expired.

Even so, he should not remain in the Alviverde team, with the boards of Palmeiras and Fortaleza talking about the possibility of the midfielder continuing at the club from Ceará. This is the last year of the player’s contract with the São Paulo team, as his contract ends on December 31, 2022. There is a possibility, however, that he will be present at the re-presentation of the squad, scheduled for next Tuesday (4).

For his position, coach Abel Ferreira’s team is well served. Raphael Veiga and Gustavo Scarpa had a great season, ending up as absolute starters. Matheus Fernandes and Patrick de Paula can play further in midfield. In addition, Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta was hired, further increasing competition.

The new management brought in goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, who was at Internacional, as well as center forward Rafael Navarro, Botafogo’s standout in Serie B in 2021. Another center forward and a left-handed defender should arrive to reinforce the Libertadores two-time champion squad.

Since he arrived at Leão do Pici, in August, there have been 17 matches (all for the Brasileirão), with one goal and one assist, scored in a single confrontation. The match in question was against Athletico Paranaense, on October 23, with a 3-0 victory.