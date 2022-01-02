Luiz Fernando and Marcinho’s contracts with Botafogo are reactivated at CBF

THE Botafogo will have two ‘homemade reinforcements’ for the start of the 2022 season. Luiz Fernando and Marcinho’s contracts were reactivated in the CBF records this Saturday, the first day of the new year, and the duo officially returned to having a relationship with Alvinegro.

Luiz Fernando and Marcinho were on loan last season – in Grêmio and Vitória, respectively. The two, it is noteworthy, still do not have a guaranteed future at Botafogo, which assesses the future of the pair.

The first one even pleases the coach Enderson Moreira, but has one of the highest salaries in the cast – it is noteworthy that he was hired in the past administration, in another reality. Even though it is in the initial plans, Alvinegro does not rule out negotiating it if a proposal appears.

Marcinho, on the other hand, must have his future far from Nilton Santos Stadium. The internal assessment is that the attacker must be borrowed again or even seek a contract termination.

The team led by Enderson Moreira re-presents for the beginning of the pre-season this Monday, at the Nilton Santos Stadium. The pair will be among the players present.