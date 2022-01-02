Lukaku is ‘barred’ at Chelsea for derby against Liverpool and has uncertain future after controversial interview

According to ESPN scores, Romelu Lukaku has his future in doubt at Chelsea after being barred by Thomas Tuchel for the derby against Liverpool, this Sunday (02)

The future of Romelu Lukaku in Chelsea looks increasingly uncertain after the belgian is barred for this Sunday’s derby (02) against the Liverpool, through the Premier League, according to sources confirmed to ESPN. The teams face off from 1:30 pm (GMT), with broadcast by ESPN on Star+.

Coach Thomas Tuchel made the decision after talking to the striker. The reason was a controversial interview given to Sky Sports Italy three weeks ago, but released only last Thursday (30).

Lukaku said he was “not very happy with his situation” at Chelsea, with Tuchel preferring to play with “a different lineup” than he expected, adding that he would like to return to Inter Milan still at the height of his career.

The Belgian left the Italian club at the end of last season in a transfer that reached 115 million euros (R$ 728.7 million at the current price).

After the statements went live, Thomas Tuchel claimed that Lukaku’s comments were ‘useless’ as they took the focus away from Chelsea’s pivotal moment in the Premier League title race.

However, barring Lukaku is a big decision, given the magnitude of the occasion, with Chelsea and Liverpool trying to reduce the 11-point lead. Manchester City at the top of the table.

sources told the ESPN that Lukaku gave the interview without the club’s knowledge, an act that had negative repercussions for Tuchel and his team.

There is no expectation behind the scenes at Chelsea that the striker has any intention of trying to force a transfer in January, but it remains to be seen whether his punishment, which could still be accompanied by a fine, will lead to a change of heart.

When asked on Friday about how to get the best out of Lukaku, Tuchel replied: “Train, train, play. Training, playing, training, sleeping, eating well, training, playing, sleeping, eating well, drinking a lot of water, sleeping, training and not giving interviews”.