Manchester United manager says club wants Cavani by June: ‘I won’t let him go’

Coach Ralf Rangnick addressed the subject of Edinson Cavani this Sunday, at the press conference that preceded Manchester United’s duel with Wolverhampton, in the English Championship. According to the coach, he understands the athlete’s personal wishes, but a departure before the middle of the year is out of the question.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks, probably the player I’ve talked to the most. I’ve told him from day one that he’s a very important player, he’s probably the only one who can play as a second striker and a center forward. , his professionalism and his work ethic are just incredible,” said the coach.

“I told him that I desperately wanted him to stay and stay until the end of the season, and he knows it. He knows how much I value him and how much I respect him. That was also the reason why I started him in the last game, along with Cristiano,” he continued.

Cavani has a contract with the English club until June this year and Corinthians lived the expectation of having an amicable termination of the contract to have the athlete in January. With the words of the commander, however, the business would be sidelined until mid 2022, when the Uruguayan would be free on the market.

Rangnick himself, by the way, has already made it clear that he understands the personal desires of athletes who want to go out and play more, but that, thinking about the future of the current season, Cavani is an indispensable player. Timão expected an answer from the athlete until this month, something that should happen in the next few days.

“I know from some players that they would like to leave. We talk about Edi and he knows I sure as hell won’t let him go. For me he is a very important player for the rest of the season., playing three competitions, so we’ll definitely need oe Edi. I’d rather have another Edi in the cast, by the way, it’s clear to me that Edi has to stay,” he concluded.

