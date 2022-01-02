Marcelinho Carioca is accused of not paying for his mother’s hospital treatment and generating a debt of R$123,000

Former Corinthians player and idol Marcelinho Carioca would have been sued for not paying for his mother’s hospital treatment. Sueli, who died in 2009, was at the Cancer Hospital when a treatment unit transfer led to an impasse between a woman and Marcelinho.

Claudia Ferreira claims that she covered the expenses for the treatment of Marcelinho’s mother and charges R$ 123,000 from the former athlete. Claudia says that she was the legal representative of Ronan Maria Pinto, former president of Santo André – the club where Carioca worked between 2007 and 2009. The information is from Uol.

By a request from the director, she requested the transfer of Sueli to the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, in São Paulo. The idea was to bring Marcelinho closer to his mother and provide medical support in one of the most renowned hospitals in the country. In the process, Claudia says that she did private services to the client without extra earnings, according to the website.

– Marcelinho Carioca, at the time a Santo André player, could not be bothered, even less, to be worried about this matter – she claims. Claudia who would have accompanied Sueli and signed the documents for payment.

The entrepreneur would have promised to bear the costs after the exchange. Sueli died and nothing was compensated. However, Ronan was arrested in Operation Lava Jato in 2018. And the top hat’s children took over the company. The result: the agreement made with Sírio-Libanês, for the payment of R$ 140 thousand, with R$ 5,600 per month, in 25 installments, was not fulfilled.

– Ronan did not fulfill his responsibility to pay for the treatment of Mrs. Sueli, nor her son (Marcelinho Carioca), and therefore the applicant (Claudia) suffers from the attachment of her account and assets in an executive action (moved by the Syria) – point out the woman’s lawyers.

In all, the lawyer demands the payment of BRL 16,800 in installments paid by the hospital, in addition to BRL 8,500 in pledges for fees and another BRL 99,000 in difference in the execution filed by the hospital, according to with the portal.