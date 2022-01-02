Marcos Braz’s trip to Europe pays off, and the Italian portal points out Fla’s interest in Inter Milan side

The tension of looking for a coach is a thing of the past at Gávea. With the hiring of Paulo Sousa, Mengão can now move in the market in search of reinforcements in a more assertive way, as the new coach will be able to guide the surveys and indicate the desired names.

A possible reinforcement of Fla appeared in the sports pages of an Italian newspaper. According to the ‘Tutto Mercatto Web’ website, left-back Dalbert. The 28-year-old Brazilian works at Cagliari, however, his economic rights belong to Internazionale in Milan. According to information published by the Velha Bota portal, the Rubro-Negro interest focuses on a loan negotiation and talks for a transfer already have been released.

Dalbert has played 14 games this season, however, with the Inter Milan shirt the left-back has already played 26 games. Born in Barra Mansa, Dalbert has never worked as a professional in Brazil, although he has worked at the bases of Fluminense and Barra Mansa, the team on which he took his first steps in football.

Currently, the left flank of Mais Querido has Filipe Luis, Renê and Ramon. Dalbert has considerable experience in European football. In addition to playing in recent seasons for Fiorentina and Rennes-FRA, respectively, Dalbert also has in his resume, passages at Académico de Viseu (Portugal), Vitória SC (Portugal) and Nice (France), in such clubs, he played before being purchased by Internazionale.