Marcos Mion surprises even Globo with a fun picture

Marcos Mion surprised the audience by launching the frame worst of the year at the cauldron this Saturday (1). The presenter did not let go of the embarrassing moments that happened mainly in his program.

Among the highlights was the actor’s participation Chay Suede. The heartthrob was in the picture Sobe o Som and was marked for making a mistake in one of the songs.

Chay even made a number performing the song trembling fluctuation, by Pearl. But even after the show, he was told that his guess was wrong.

On her Twitter account, Mion toyed with the release of the controversial picture. After all, a lot of people just wait for the Best of the Year list. “To let live the tradition of awarding people at the turn of the year, ‘The Worst of the Year’ starts now at Caldeirão!”, he wrote.

According to the presenter, the Globe I didn’t know about the surprise or the ‘package’ that I was taking when I hired him. “Globo didn’t know the complete package it was taking with me! I live with the worst since I was born on TV!”, he joked.

In comments, the public supported the former Record TV. “Worst of the Year better than the Best of the Year”, highlighted an Internet user.