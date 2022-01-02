Marcus Majella explains loss of 30kg with a focus on health and thanks him for the strength he received from Paulo Gustavo | TV & Famous

The look may even be the same, but the quality of life and health are completely different! the actor and comedian Marcus Majella explained weight loss after a year of medical treatment on the first day of the year with the aim of raising awareness on social media.

“The cat’s retrospective 🙈 (30kg) When I post something, I always see the comment: give us the prescription. So, there is no miracle. I sought medical help, because my rates were very changed. The focus, in my case, was health”, he summarized.

At 42 years of age, Majella said with a vengeance that her friend Paulo Gustavo, a victim of Covid-19 at 42, was her great supporter when seeking help with endocrinology and a nutritionist.

“I needed to change many habits so that my rates returned to normal (and they returned 🙏). Consequently, I lost weight, over the course of 1 year. And I confess that I was very happy, as my self-esteem improved and I gained quality of life. But the treatment remains firm in 2022. Isabela Bussade, I’m glad that PG (Paulo Gustavo) introduced us. Thank you, Dr. Isabela and nutri Carla Mourilhe who help me so much (It’s not a publi, it’s just a post of gratitude, love and overcoming even) ❤️ May 2022 be a healthy year for all of us,” he said.

“He (Paulo Gustavo) asked me for almost a year to look for her. He was worried about me. He was on my toes! And he didn’t give up until I made an appointment. Thank you, PG ⭐️.”

On a trip to New York, the actor paid tribute to Paulo Gustavo in a tourist spot

“Riding by Beyonce in Times Square, in freezing cold, just for a very special friend. Love you, PG ⭐️✨”

He was also at the ceremony of Thales Bretas, husband of Paulo Gustavo, when he threw the actor’s ashes into a river in the United States.

When taking the coronavirus vaccine, Majella paid tribute to the actor. She wore a blouse with the face of Paulo Gustavo printed on it and made an emotional text!

“The vaccine so dreamed of that my friend couldn’t take it. But I took it in my chest to participate in this moment with me. He would be happy!”

Friends for over a decade, Majella said that she never fought or argued with Paulo Gustavo.

“We just smiled. And we held each other’s hands in difficult times. Thank you for everything, my brother. What we had was a soul connection anyway.”

