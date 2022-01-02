Marcus Majella explains weight loss and remembers help from Paulo Gustavo

Actor Marcus Majella (42) posted a before and after in his personal Instagram retrospective of 2021. The comedian says he lost 30kg in the last year and says there is no recipe or miracle. He seizes the occasion and explains that his weight loss happened for health reasons:

“The cat’s retrospective 🙈 (30kg). When I post something, I always see the comment: give us the prescription. So, there is no miracle. I sought medical help, because my rates were very altered. The focus, in my case, was health. I had to change a lot of habits to get my rates back to normal (and back 🙏). “

In the publication, Majella thanks Paulo Gustavo for having introduced him to the endocrinologist who takes care of his case. He says that his friend, a victim of covid-19 at 42, was the one who encouraged him to seek medicine and lose weight in a healthy way.

“Glad PG introduced us. He asked me for almost a year to look for her. He was worried about me. He was on my toes! And he didn’t give up until I made an appointment. Thank you, PG ⭐️.”

Majella recently accompanied dermatologist Thales Bretas and two other friends on a trip to New York to throw Paulo Gustavo’s ashes. He wrote:

“Together in the city our friend loved the most. Beautiful day full of emotion. ❤️”