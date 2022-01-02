Marcus Majella posts before and after lifestyle change and celebrates result – Marie Claire Magazine

Marcus Majella posts before and after lifestyle change and celebrates the result (Photo: Reproduction/ Instagram)

Marcus Majella resorted to social media to show followers a picture of before and after rethinking their eating habits. The actor said that he decided to adopt a healthier lifestyle thinking about his health and with that, he shed 30 kilos.

“The cat’s retrospective (30kg) When I post something, I always see the comment: give us the prescription. So, there is no miracle. I sought medical help, because my rates were very altered. The focus, in my case, was health “, he pointed out.

He goes on to say: “I needed to change many habits so that my rates returned to normal (and they did). Consequently, I lost weight, over the course of 1 year. And I confess that I was very happy, as my self-esteem improved and I gained quality of life. But the treatment remains firm in 2022. @isabelabussade, I’m glad PG introduced us”, he celebrated.

The actor concludes: “He asked me for almost a year to look for her. He was worried about me. He was on my toes! And he didn’t give up until I made an appointment. Thank you, PG . Thank you, Dr @isabelabussade and nutri @ carla_mourilhe that help me so much. (This post is not a Publi, it’s just a post of gratitude, love and overcoming difficulties.) May 2022 be a year of health for all of us”, he wished.

