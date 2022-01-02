Maria Beltrão says she wasn’t called to GloboNews: “They think I’m not lucky”

Journalist Maria Beltrão revealed that she was left out of the Mega Sena da Virada sweepstakes carried out by GloboNews employees. During the 15:00 edition of the newspaper this Saturday (01), the presenter decided to snipe her colleagues because the bet had not been considered.

“It wasn’t this time that GloboNews took the prize. I do not care. Nobody called me to the jackpot. They think I’m not lucky. We didn’t win”, joked the news anchor.

Beltrão was talking about the R$370 million prize, the biggest in the history of the contest, which was divided between two bets. The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46.

Maria Beltrão and Mega da Virada

The numbers of Mega da Virada were drawn last Friday night (31). The prize is R$378 million. There were two winning bets that split the prize: each one takes R$189,062,363.74. One of the winning bets came from Cabo Frio (RJ). The other one came from Campinas (SP), and was a ballot with 14 participants.

“It saw? A pool came out. It wasn’t from GloboNews, but it was a raffle made there in Campinas, in São Paulo, with 14 quotas. Each quota will receive around R$ 13.5 million reais. It’s the famous ‘not bad’, said the journalist.

Check it out below:

the heartache of @beltraomaria for not having been called by GloboNews, it’s huge. 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/0yWRL7u6Mh — Central Maria Beltrão (@centralmariab) January 1, 2022

