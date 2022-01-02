Maria Beltrão says she wasn’t called to GloboNews: “They think I’m not lucky”

Maria Beltrão said she was left out of the Mega Sena da Virada sweepstakes held by GloboNews employees
Journalist Maria Beltrão revealed that she was left out of the Mega Sena da Virada sweepstakes carried out by GloboNews employees. During the 15:00 edition of the newspaper this Saturday (01), the presenter decided to snipe her colleagues because the bet had not been considered.

“It wasn’t this time that GloboNews took the prize. I do not care. Nobody called me to the jackpot. They think I’m not lucky. We didn’t win”, joked the news anchor.

Beltrão was talking about the R$370 million prize, the biggest in the history of the contest, which was divided between two bets. The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46.

Maria Beltrão and Mega da Virada

The numbers of Mega da Virada were drawn last Friday night (31). The prize is R$378 million. There were two winning bets that split the prize: each one takes R$189,062,363.74. One of the winning bets came from Cabo Frio (RJ). The other one came from Campinas (SP), and was a ballot with 14 participants.

“It saw? A pool came out. It wasn’t from GloboNews, but it was a raffle made there in Campinas, in São Paulo, with 14 quotas. Each quota will receive around R$ 13.5 million reais. It’s the famous ‘not bad’, said the journalist.

