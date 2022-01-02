Mario Frias criticizes Ivete Sangalo after singer encourages screams against Bolsonaro

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

posted on 01/01/2022 2:59 PM / updated on 01/01/2022 3:02 PM

After the singer Ivete Sangalo said in a concert so that fans who sang “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take a c*” to scream louder, Mario Frias – who since June 2020 heads the Special Secretariat of Culture, of the government of Jair Bolsonaro – decided to criticize the artist’s attitude.

In your twitter, Mario Frias called Ivete a “leftist militant animator” and said she “is a slave to the whims of the arrogant artistic elite”.

The concert in question took place in Rio Grande do Norte on December 29 and after the audience sang: “Hey, Bolsonaro, go have a drink at the c*”, Ivete replied “Didn’t listen”. Then she even encouraged them to sing louder. : “It’s short.” The singer also jumped up and danced on stage saying “(He) Will end up listening it was so loud.” She was applauded by fans.

However, supporters of the president criticized the artist’s position by uploading the tag #IveteVaiTomarNoCool, which came to fourth place in Trending Topics of the twitter.

