Mario Frias criticizes Ivete Sangalo after singer encourages screams against Bolsonaro

posted on 01/01/2022 2:59 PM / updated on 01/01/2022 3:02 PM



(credit: Roberto Castro-MTur / Rafa Mattei-Multishow Disclosure / Editing)

After the singer Ivete Sangalo said in a concert so that fans who sang “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take a c*” to scream louder, Mario Frias – who since June 2020 heads the Special Secretariat of Culture, of the government of Jair Bolsonaro – decided to criticize the artist’s attitude.

In your twitter, Mario Frias called Ivete a “leftist militant animator” and said she “is a slave to the whims of the arrogant artistic elite”.

Queen Ivete spent all the years of widespread PT robbery, as a means of imposing an abominable ideology, in absolute silence. Today, she lends herself to the ridiculous role of being a leftist militant animator, as she is a slave to the whims of the arrogant artistic elite. pic.twitter.com/uBkamszaW0 — MarioFrias (@mfriasoficial) December 31, 2021

The concert in question took place in Rio Grande do Norte on December 29 and after the audience sang: “Hey, Bolsonaro, go have a drink at the c*”, Ivete replied “Didn’t listen”. Then she even encouraged them to sing louder. : “It’s short.” The singer also jumped up and danced on stage saying “(He) Will end up listening it was so loud.” She was applauded by fans.

However, supporters of the president criticized the artist’s position by uploading the tag #IveteVaiTomarNoCool, which came to fourth place in Trending Topics of the twitter.