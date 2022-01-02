Mário Frias defends Bolsonaro and criticizes Ivete Sangalo’s attitude in concert

Secretary of Culture called the singer a ‘leftist militant animator’ after her audience chorused the president to go ‘take it in the c*’ during a concert

Mário Frias called Ivete Sangalo a 'leftist militant animator'



The Special Secretary of Culture Mario Frias criticized the singer Ivete Sangalo after circulating a video of a concert she performed in Natal, Rio Grande do Norte, last Wednesday, the 29th. In the video, you can hear the audience screaming: “Hey, Bolsonaro, go take a c*”. The artist encouraged the audience by saying: “I didn’t hear it, it’s low”. The chorus intensified, Ivete danced on stage and commented: “[Bolsonaro] will end up hearing it so loud it was”. Last Friday, 31, Mário shared this video on his social networks and went out and defended President Jair Bolsonaro. “Queen Ivete spent all her years of widespread PT robbery, as a means of imposing an abominable ideology, in absolute silence. Today, it lends itself to the ridiculous role of being the animator of a leftist militant, as it is a slave to the whims of the arrogant artistic elite”, wrote the secretary.

It is worth remembering that Ivete was one of the few artists who did not take a political position in the last elections and her attitude bothered many fans. Criticism against the singer for abstaining from the subject intensified with the arrival of the pandemic. After Brazil reached 500,000 deaths per Covid-19, in June of last year, the artist from Bahia decided to take a stand and stated that she is against the current government. “I understand how necessary it is at this moment not to establish doubts about what I believe. This government that’s out there doesn’t represent me, not even before the idea of ​​it existed. We will resolve this when we join forces in the next elections through the power of the vote”, he posted at the time on his social networks.