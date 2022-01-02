Mbappé, Dybala, Suárez… see list of those who can already sign pre-contracts with other clubs | international football

Imagine hiring Mbappé, Suarez, Dybala, Pogba at no cost? This will be possible from July this year. What’s more: all of them are in their last six months of contract and therefore can sign a pre-agreement with another team. But the list of players in this situation goes much further.
The pre-contract is a device provided for in the FIFA Players Status and Transfers Regulation. If they are not traded this month or renew their membership, they can leave their clubs for free from the end of June.
— Photo: Infoesporte/ge.globo
The winter transfer window in the big leagues in Europe officially opens next Monday, the 3rd, and runs until the 30th. Mbappé, for example, made it clear that he does not intend to leave PSG now.. But it didn’t matter if he’s going to extend his contract or settle with another team.
Barcelona’s Dembélé is unlikely to renew and is in the sights of Premier League clubs. Napoli’s Insigne could surprise and go to Toronto FC, from MLS. Chelsea’s Rüdiger is a potential signing for Real Madrid.
Check out a list of players who will have their contracts terminated at the end of the 2021/22 season:
Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain)
- Position: Attacker
- Age: 23 years old
- At the club since: 2017/18
- In the current season: 24 games, 15 goals and 12 assists
- Position: Sock
- Age: 36 years old
- In the club since: 2012/13
- In the current season: 18 games and five assists
Di Maria (Paris Saint-Germain)
Di Maria in action for PSG — Photo: Reuters
- Position: Attacker
- Age: 33 years old
- At the club since: 2015/16
- In the current season: 16 games, three goals and three assists
Pogba (Manchester United)
Pogba is injured and has not acted since early November — Photo: Phil Noble/Reuters
- Position: Midfielder
- Age: 28 years old
- At the club since: 2016/17
- In the current season: 13 games and seven assists
- Position: Attacker
- Age: 28 years old
- At the club since: 2015/16
- In the current season: 17 games, eight goals and four assists
Italy shirt 10, Insigne can go to MLS — Photo: Reuters
- Position: Attacker
- Age: 30 years old
- In the club since: 2012/13
- In the current season: 18 games, five goals and six assists
Luis Suárez (Atlético de Madrid)
Luis Suárez was Atlético de Madrid’s top scorer in last season’s Spanish title campaign — Photo: Getty Images
- Position: Attacker
- Age: 34 years old
- In the club since: 2020/21
- In the current season: 24 games, eight goals and an assist
Antonio Rüdiger is Real Madrid’s wish — Photo: Reproduction/Twitter
- Position: Defender
- Age: 28 years old
- At the club since: 2017/18
- Games/Goals in the current season: 25 games, two goals and an assist
- Position: Left-Back
- Age: 33 years old
- At the club since: 2006/07
- In the current season: five games
Gareth Bale (Real Madrid)
Gareth Bale has played just three games for Real Madrid this season — Photo: Getty Images
- Position: Attacker
- Age: 32 years old
- In the club since: 2013/14 (loan to Tottenham in 2020/21)
- In the current season: three games and one goal
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona)
- Position: Attacker
- Age: 24 years old
- At the club since: 2017/18
- Games/Goals in the current season: eight games and two assists
Colombian Cuadrado negotiates renewal with Juventus, according to Italian press — Photo: REUTERS
- Position: Fullback / Attacking Midfielder
- Age: 33 years old
- At the club since: 2015/16
- In the current season: 22 games and four goals
Cavani (Manchester United)
Cavani targets Barcelona and Corinthians dream — Photo: Scott Heppel/Reuters
- Position: Attacker
- Age: 34 years old
- In the club since: 2020/21
- In the current season: 10 games and two goals