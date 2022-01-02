MC Carol is moved by the visit of her lover’s son

MC Carol shared a surreal story in the late afternoon of December 31st. Honestly, the funkeira revealed that she had a lover for four years and that everyone knew, including the boy’s ex-wife and also his ex-boyfriend at the time.

The artist did not identify the boy, but said that he died while she was on a trip to New York (USA). Carol said that she even sent a wreath for the wake and burial, but that the deceased’s wife, but that she would have thrown the gift away and still have a big fight.

But, to her delight, Carol got a present for Christmas and New Year. After four years, she was able to see the newborn child her lover had left behind before he died.

Although she shared the story believing it would thrill her fans with her outburst, she began to receive several attacks on social media because of her posture. Many criticized her for setting a bad example to the child and normalizing the issue of infidelity.

A netizen identified as Adriano asked if people were “really finding this cool?” Another, named Huda Nunes, wrote: “Normalizing the abuses of a marriage with betrayals.”

There were also those who thought that it was a troll by Maurício Meirelles in his old theatrical show Web Bullying.