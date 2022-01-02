Mc Carol Receives Dead Lover’s Son at Home for New Year’s Eve and Detonates on the Web | gossip from the famous

Play/ Instagram The singer MC Carol

Singer MC Carol went to Twitter this Saturday (1st) to say that, after 4 years of insisting, she managed to receive the son of a lover who died in 2018 to spend New Year’s Eve at her house. Carol says she spent years trying to get close to the child, who is now four, but the man’s mother and widow did not allow contact.

“I was a guy’s lover for several years. Families knew, my ex, his wife. It was an inevitable story. He died and I was in New York, the woman threw my wreath away. I made her understand the importance that both had in each other’s lives”, contextualized the singer. Later, the singer deleted the tweets.

On the other hand, the singer’s story was not so well received by the web, which points out that the funk girl could have committed “psychological torture” against the widow. The story made the name of Mc Carol one of the most talked about subjects on Twitter.

I’m tired of the subject mc Carol

“I spent 4 years fighting to see the boy (the newborn child he left behind). Yesterday the boy came to my house calling me stepmother. The mother let him sleep here. This was the best Christmas/New Year gift, to be close to the son of the man I still love,” he said on the night of December 31st.

The bad backlash made MC Carol return to Twitter to defend herself. She claims she’s talking about real life, where not everything is “fair and pretty.” “Sometimes it’s inevitable to interrupt! I interrupted after years of thinking that he would go on with his life correctly and better without me. But that’s not what happened,” he says.

“He did me very well, supported me, accompanied me in my work and as a friend we became other things. And I did him very well and, therefore, our families supported us. But there were other people, they knew about our feelings for each other and they decided to stay by our side, they decided to accept, which was no secret for anyone. It’s very complex to try to find the guilty ones and want to judge. The 4 lived 8 years of hell”, he says.

The funkeira also spoke about her feeling towards the child, who “loves the boy as if he were a son, because he could have been”. “I was allowed to approach out of respect for how his father felt about me.”

The funk company also left a message to internet users in light of the controversy. “I’m sorry you don’t approve of this affection having continuity, but the boy is the only thing left of this person who was so important in my life. What you call a ‘bad example’ I call affection and affection”, he concludes.