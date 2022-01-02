Medicine to control epilepsy is lacking in SUS

posted on 01/02/2022 06:00



The Unified Health System (SUS) has low stocks of one of the main drugs for the control of epilepsy — a neurological disease that causes seizures and is still surrounded by prejudice —, levetiracetam. Due to the shortage, the Ministry of Health has advised that the drug be distributed with the dosage reduced by a third — instead of 750 mg, 250 mg.

The proposal caused outrage among patients and specialists. Because of this, the Brazilian Association of Epilepsy (ABE) started a movement, on social networks, rejecting the suggestion of reducing the dosage. The #SOSEpilepsy campaign warns of the risks of the ministry’s initiative.

For the neurologist and vice president of ABE, Lecio Figueira, the difficulty of supply could be avoided. “They had enough time to take the appropriate action. They always come up with these problems, but this time, we’re fighting for it to end. It’s not possible to change medication overnight. You can decompensate the patient and he can not respond to the new dosage,” he explained.

In a document sent to the state departments of Health, the ministry stated that “it was necessary to search for strategies to prevent possible harm to patients”. The folder also claims that consumption was higher than estimated. To make matters worse, the tender for the purchase of levetiracetam failed in September, but another one is ongoing.

None of this, however, alleviates the Ministry of Health’s situation. According to Figueira, in addition to the usual problems in obtaining medicines, the difficulties in the auction to buy the medicine were nothing new and the measures took time to be taken.

Sought by the Mail, the Ministry of Health did not clarify the reasons for the shortage and on the efficiency of the guidance to reduce dosage. The folder only stated that the replacement of the drug dosage will be “at the discretion of the prescribing physician”, with the need for a new prescription and documentation.

Figueira stated that this guidance will overload the SUS network. “All (patients) need to undergo a new consultation, new tests, new registration. This will overload the system. This is absolutely irresponsible and is not a real solution,” he warned.

Figueira assessed the portfolio’s posture as insidious. “Epilepsy is not a rare disease. It is one of the three most frequent neurological diseases. And it is one of the diseases that most impact the quality of life of those who have it”, he highlighted.

