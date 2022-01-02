Meet famous people who have won prizes in lottery drawings – Zoeira

Stay rich is a common desire among Brazilians. It is not only the salaried population that imagines travel plans and buys mansions with the money from the raffles. Celebrities also participate in lottery games and have even won a few million with prize tickets.

André Marques

Subtitle: Presenter gained more visibility with “No Limite” and “The Voice Brasil” in the last year Photograph: Reproduction/Instagram

TV Globo presenter André Marques was one of the winners at the corner of Mega Sena in 2015. At the time, he took more than R$19,000.

Right on her debut in command of the program “Mais Você”, on TV Globo, during Ana Maria Braga’s vacation, actress Cissa Guimarães revealed the presenter’s secret.

George Clooney

Subtitle: American did charity with lottery value Photograph: Playback/YouTube

American actor George Clooney gave charity with the award he won at “SuperEnalotto”. In the year 2010, he bought a thousand tickets of the Italian lottery and managed to win the draw. The entire amount earned was donated to victims of an earthquake that had hit Haiti.

Ex-BBB Paulinha

Subtitle: Paula bet again in recent years Photograph: Reproduction/Instagram

Who was also awarded a lottery prize was ex-BBB Paulinha. The value was not so high, added to R$27 thousand at the corner of Mega da Virada in 2013. At the time, on Facebook, she even shared a photo with the winning ticket.

“An almost millionaire. I hit 5 numbers in the mega hihihi turn, only number 14 was missing, it’s just my birthday number and my lucky number. I loved it.”

Tom Joe

Subtitle: Tom Zé is 85 years old Photograph: Reproduction/Instagram

Born in Irará, Bahia, singer and composer Tom Zé’s family changed its life thanks to a lottery award. According to the newspaper The globe, the value allowed the Bahian to leave his small hometown to live in Salvador during his adolescence.