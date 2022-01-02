Meet the consultancy that manages billions of dollars in charity – Economy

Over the past 18 months, a lot has been heard about MacKenzie Scott, the billionaire philanthropist and ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, gives Amazon. she generously donated to charities on the frontlines of the pandemic, including food banks, schools and child health programs. Little known, however, is the consultancy that helped distribute nearly $9 billion in her name: the Bridgespan group.

A non-profit consultancy, Bridgespan emerged about 20 years ago from Bain & Company, a management consultancy, on the initiative of three people, including a former partner. What started out as a handful of smart people working out of a small Boston office is now a 329-person global operation with $59 million in operating revenues by 2020.

They have advised some of the world’s largest donors, including the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Ford Foundation, and Bloomberg Philanthropies. The list of nonprofit groups he works with is no less impressive, including leading research centers like the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and renowned charities like the YMCA.

Bridgespan has two main lines of business. He advises wealthy donors, studying their interests and helping them create a giving strategy, researching and doing due diligence on potential organizations they can donate to. It also helps nonprofit groups operate more efficiently. Furthermore, it is shrouded in mystery. The only public information about the company is contained in tax forms and strange comments from former customers.

In December, MacKenzie Scott announced plans for a new website, with a “searchable database” details about its decision-making process. But many rich people like their privacy – and “Bridgespanners” know how to keep quiet.

Trajectory

The story of Bridgespan is, in part, the story of philanthrocapitalism, a movement that began around the turn of the millennium, when billionaires began to apply business principles to their giving. It is now the norm for philanthropists to treat giving like investments, creating foundations, monitoring projects and quantifying the return on their money. An entire industry has sprung up to support this “risk philanthropy,” including consultancies such as Bridgespan, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and Arabella Advisors, as well as researchers, donor networks and data providers such as Candid and the National Center for Family Philanthropy (NCFP ).

MacKenzie Scott transformed that model. She postponed the creation of a foundation, outsourcing the process of selecting beneficiaries, contacting them, and distributing the money. “This signals something new, which is putting in billions of dollars through intermediaries,” said Nick Tedesco, head of the NCFP. Bridgespan, with a lot of power and big contracts, has a big responsibility.

The first challenge for any organization trying to decide who deserves a multi-million grant is making sure they have the full picture doing a good job in poor communities. Bridgespan boasts its offices in India and South Africa, filled with local employees. It hires nearly twice as many women as men, and less than half its staff is white. Nidhi Sahni, who runs Bridgespan’s American consultancy, says the company makes sure it doesn’t limit itself to “the usual suspects.” She is adamant, for example, that English proficiency should not determine whether a potential beneficiary makes the company’s radar.

The next hurdle is dealing with potential conflicts of interest. Consultants who advise wealthy people on how to donate their money often also work with nonprofit groups that fight for funds. William Schambra of the Hudson Institute think tank fears that the leaders of these organizations might feel compelled to hire Bridgespan for advice so that it might come to their minds when the consultancy recommends potential beneficiaries.

News that the group is advising Scott, who says he plans to donate his nearly $60 billion fortune “until the vault is empty,” only adds to the pressure. “If I had a non-profit organization, I would be knocking on their door,” says Schambra.

Bridgespan’s answer is simple: “Considering the amazing organizations we work with, some with familiar names, it would be surprising not to have some of them catching the attention of donors.” William Foster, the group’s managing partner, makes it clear that he can’t get lunch for a nonprofit leader from a reputable donor.

In its conflict of interest policy, Bridgespan says that it “does not make presentations to donor clients or share confidential information about their priorities or strategies”. Nor does it promote non-profit organizations to potential donors. Even so, one in 20 groups that received funding from a philanthropist they advise was also a client in the previous five years. The list of organizations Scott has donated money to includes several Bridgespan customers.

Profit?

There is another big conflict. Bridgespan, like many intermediaries in the world of philanthropy, is a non-profit organization. In a way, this is surprising. While Bridgespan does not release its pricing model, researchers covering the philanthropic sector say its fees could be hefty. And it competes for projects with for-profit consultancies like McKinsey.

However, Bridgespan’s fees cover about 75% of the costs and, like many nonprofits, it depends on donations to fund its work. The consequences can be complicated. Along with groups working on education, health, gender equality and gay rights, Scott’s list of grantees includes a number of intermediaries in the philanthropic sector – including the Bridgespan group itself. TRANSLATION LÍVIA BUELONI GONÇALVES