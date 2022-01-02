meet the new Alpine map with all-new items and events

THE Free Fire started 2022 with the new alpine map, with special activities and missions for a limited time. Players who want to increase their experience and complete between three and 10 split matches in mode Battle Royale will get special rewards like the Lobo das Neves Estate.

Image: Disclosure/Garena

By participating in matches in the game, fans will be able to earn up to 100 fragments in Magic cube, which can be exchanged for special items. In addition to a number of limited sets such as Misha and the Avalanche of the New Er Coin RunwayThe.

In addition, players who log in on January 1st will also receive free the Iéti pet, who could be the new partner for the battles in the new year.

New map: lots of areas for fans to discover and explore

Alpine is a southern island known for being a fishing village before becoming a military outpost during the winter war. This is where Team Elite battled the villains of Dr. Frostheart’s Gang for the stolen energy core.

Alpine’s key features include:

Advantage

Image: Disclosure/Garena

The Vantagem zone is made up of several buildings with different structures and several wide roads running between them. The warehouse in the center of the area is a crucial position to control the conflict.

railway

Image: Disclosure/Garena

The railway area has the station as the main central point with several cabins on the platform. Both on the platform and in the main area of ​​the station, high points are crucial and must be challenged as soon as possible. There is no safe zone in this area and players need to be vigilant at all times to avoid being shot down.

docks

Image: Disclosure/Garena

Except for two warehouses, there are no other buildings in the Docas area, just a structure made up of several containers.

Mouth

Image: Disclosure/Garena

The houses in Foz are arranged in a close and orderly fashion, making it easy to identify who you are. Players can easily collect the materials they need to arm themselves in this area, but they can also meet the enemy on the street corner.

Freedom

Image: Disclosure/Garena

This area has the central hall as a competition point and is surrounded by support buildings. The structure on high floors makes it impossible to enter the building from the ground floor, it is necessary to proceed by stairs.

Free Fire can be downloaded by App Store and Google PlayStore.

