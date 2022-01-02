Mega da Virada: Quina goes out to players in 11 cities in the region of Ribeirão Preto, SP | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The 2440 contest of Loteria Federal, Mega da Virada, awarded, on Friday (31) with a corner (five dozen), bettors in 11 cities in the region of Ribeirão Preto (SP).
Most of the bets were made in Ribeirão, followed by Franca (SP) and Sertãozinho (SP).
The prize was R$ 50,861.33, but if the game is a lotion and if the odds are higher, the value may change.
The main prize of R$ 378 million, however, was divided into two players: one in Campinas (SP) and the other in Cabo Frio (RJ).
The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46.
See, in the table, the cities, lottery shops, bet type and prizes for the 11 cities in the region.
Quina da Mega da Virada in the Ribeirão Preto Region
|City
|lottery
|bet type
|Award
|bar
|Uncle patinhas
|Sweepstakes
|BRL 152,583.80
|Potatoes
|royal luck
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|drinking fountain
|Lucky Favorite
|Sweepstakes
|BRL 50,861.25
|cloves
|dad’s lottery
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|France
|Shopping Lottery
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|France
|Shopping Lottery
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|France
|Lucky Ranch
|Sweepstakes
|BRL 152,583.90
|Luís Antônio
|lucky four
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|Pradopolis
|Pradopolis Lottery
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|Ribeirao Preto
|Lucky’s Corner
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|Ribeirao Preto
|Internet
|Simple
|BRL 101,722.66
|Ribeirao Preto
|bonfim
|Simple
|BRL 305,167.98
|Ribeirao Preto
|bonfim
|Simple
|BRL 356,029.31
|Ribeirao Preto
|Right point
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|Ribeirao Preto
|Quintino
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|mountain range
|New Lottery
|Simple
|BRL 152,583.99
|Sertãozinho
|Saint John
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|Sertãozinho
|Saint John
|Simple
|BRL 50,861.33
|Taquaritinga
|Taquaritinga Avenue
|Sweepstakes
|BRL 50,861.28
