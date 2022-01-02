Mega da Virada: Quina goes out to players in 11 cities in the region of Ribeirão Preto, SP | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The 2440 contest of Loteria Federal, Mega da Virada, awarded, on Friday (31) with a corner (five dozen), bettors in 11 cities in the region of Ribeirão Preto (SP).

Most of the bets were made in Ribeirão, followed by Franca (SP) and Sertãozinho (SP).

The prize was R$ 50,861.33, but if the game is a lotion and if the odds are higher, the value may change.

The main prize of R$ 378 million, however, was divided into two players: one in Campinas (SP) and the other in Cabo Frio (RJ).

The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46.

See, in the table, the cities, lottery shops, bet type and prizes for the 11 cities in the region.

Quina da Mega da Virada in the Ribeirão Preto Region

Citylotterybet typeAward
barUncle patinhasSweepstakesBRL 152,583.80
Potatoesroyal luckSimpleBRL 50,861.33
drinking fountainLucky FavoriteSweepstakesBRL 50,861.25
clovesdad’s lotterySimpleBRL 50,861.33
FranceShopping LotterySimpleBRL 50,861.33
FranceShopping LotterySimpleBRL 50,861.33
FranceLucky RanchSweepstakesBRL 152,583.90
Luís Antôniolucky fourSimpleBRL 50,861.33
PradopolisPradopolis LotterySimpleBRL 50,861.33
Ribeirao PretoLucky’s CornerSimpleBRL 50,861.33
Ribeirao PretoInternetSimpleBRL 101,722.66
Ribeirao PretobonfimSimpleBRL 305,167.98
Ribeirao PretobonfimSimpleBRL 356,029.31
Ribeirao PretoRight pointSimpleBRL 50,861.33
Ribeirao PretoQuintinoSimpleBRL 50,861.33
mountain rangeNew LotterySimpleBRL 152,583.99
SertãozinhoSaint JohnSimpleBRL 50,861.33
SertãozinhoSaint JohnSimpleBRL 50,861.33
TaquaritingaTaquaritinga AvenueSweepstakesBRL 50,861.28

