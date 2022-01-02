Mega da Virada: Quina goes out to players in 11 cities in the region of Ribeirão Preto, SP | Ribeirao Preto and Franca

The 2440 contest of Loteria Federal, Mega da Virada, awarded, on Friday (31) with a corner (five dozen), bettors in 11 cities in the region of Ribeirão Preto (SP).

Most of the bets were made in Ribeirão, followed by Franca (SP) and Sertãozinho (SP).

The prize was R$ 50,861.33, but if the game is a lotion and if the odds are higher, the value may change.

The main prize of R$ 378 million, however, was divided into two players: one in Campinas (SP) and the other in Cabo Frio (RJ).

The dozens drawn were: 12-15-23-32-33-46.

See, in the table, the cities, lottery shops, bet type and prizes for the 11 cities in the region.

Quina da Mega da Virada in the Ribeirão Preto Region City lottery bet type Award bar Uncle patinhas Sweepstakes BRL 152,583.80 Potatoes royal luck Simple BRL 50,861.33 drinking fountain Lucky Favorite Sweepstakes BRL 50,861.25 cloves dad’s lottery Simple BRL 50,861.33 France Shopping Lottery Simple BRL 50,861.33 France Shopping Lottery Simple BRL 50,861.33 France Lucky Ranch Sweepstakes BRL 152,583.90 Luís Antônio lucky four Simple BRL 50,861.33 Pradopolis Pradopolis Lottery Simple BRL 50,861.33 Ribeirao Preto Lucky’s Corner Simple BRL 50,861.33 Ribeirao Preto Internet Simple BRL 101,722.66 Ribeirao Preto bonfim Simple BRL 305,167.98 Ribeirao Preto bonfim Simple BRL 356,029.31 Ribeirao Preto Right point Simple BRL 50,861.33 Ribeirao Preto Quintino Simple BRL 50,861.33 mountain range New Lottery Simple BRL 152,583.99 Sertãozinho Saint John Simple BRL 50,861.33 Sertãozinho Saint John Simple BRL 50,861.33 Taquaritinga Taquaritinga Avenue Sweepstakes BRL 50,861.28

