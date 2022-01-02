Mega-Sena: meet famous people who have already won the draw or the lottery | celebrities

reproduction Madonna has already won the lottery

Two players will split the prize of R$ 378,124,727.47 drawn on Friday at Mega-Sena da Virada . One is from Cabo Frio, in Rio de Janeiro, and the other from Campinas, in São Paulo. The value is the highest in lottery history. Some famous people, Brazilians and foreigners, have already experienced the taste of betting and taking the prize or something similar. Actor and presenter André Marques, singer Madonna, actor George Clooney are on the list. Check out who they are below.

Madonna

Even being considered the “queen of pop”, Madonna took advantage of a trip to Italy, in 2012, to make a bet. And won. The 120 thousand euros of the SuperEnalotto lottery were donated to educational projects in Malawi, where the “Raising Malawi” foundation is maintained. And this wasn’t the first time she’s won an award. In 2011, while in Italy to participate in the Venice Film Festival, Madonna bought several tickets from the same lottery and also won. The amount was not disclosed, but it also went to charity projects in Malawi, the native country of her two adopted children, David Banda and Mercy James.

André Marques

Right on his debut in command of the program “Mais Você”, on TV Globo, during Ana Maria Braga’s vacation, the presenter André Marques ended up sharing with the viewers that he is also a lucky person. His companion on the show, Cissa Guimarães, delivered that André won at the corner of Mega Sena da Virada in 2015. The current presenter of “The Voice Brasil” hit five numbers. At the time, the corner paid R$19,764.32 for a given winner.

Tom Joe

Tom Zé’s family from Bahia, one of the icons of the tropicalist movement, got rich thanks to the prize in a lottery at the time. The money allowed the musician to move to Salvador, as a teenager, to study.

George Clooney

Like Madonna, the American won the SuperEnalotto. In 2010, he bought 1,000 Italian lottery tickets and managed to be included in the draw. The entire amount earned was donated to victims of an earthquake that had hit Haiti.

Raoni Carneiro

Actor and director Raoni Carneiro was inspired by fiction to make a bet. In 2011, he participated in the soap opera “Aquele kiss”, on TV Globo, as Sebastião, a young man with a stud appearance who wins the lottery. Unlike the character, however, the actor has not received great things. At the time, he commented that the prize on the court was very small and that he spent it all on the party with his friends.

Paula Leite, ex-BBB

Ex-BBB Paulinha did not win the reality show, but took R$27 thousand at the corner of the 2013 Mega da Virada. On Facebook, she even shared a photo with the winning ticket. “An almost millionaire. I hit 5 numbers in the mega hihihi turn, only number 14 was missing, it’s just my birthday number and my lucky number 🙂 I loved it”, he wrote on the occasion.

Damon Lindelof

You may not know the name Damon Lindelof. The American is a screenwriter and TV producer. His name, for example, is in the credits of the series “Lost”. And that’s where his luck in the game came from. In the plot, enigmatic numbers led one of the characters to fortune. Damon, one of the creators of the plot, decided to bet on the lottery with the same numbers: 4, 8, 15, 16, 23 and 42. He received only 150 dollars, along with another 26 thousand Americans who bet on the same numbers in 2011.