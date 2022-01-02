Message for Corinthians? Cavani posts message and fans see “sign”

Credit: Michael Regan – Getty Images

One of the great goals of Corinthians in the ball market in 2022 is to look for a strong center forward for the season. In recent weeks, the name of Edinson Cavani has been mentioned behind the scenes at the club, arriving through a partner from the São Paulo club. On New Year’s Eve, the Uruguayan striker stirred up Alvinegro fans on social networks, with a video of “happy New Year” votes with a Brazilian song in the background, and there were people who saw an “indirect” from the Uruguayan.

“Happy New Year everyone”, wishes Cavani in a story posted on Instagram last Friday night (31). In the published video excerpt, Timão’s consumer attacker appears being hugged by his wife Jocelyn and holding his youngest son, Silvestre. As a background, the song “Morango do Nordeste”, a hit in the early 2000s, is played.

In recent weeks, Corinthians fans have invaded Cavani’s social networks to lobby for the hiring of the Uruguayan. In the player’s last post on Instagram, the alvinegros filled with requests

“Come be happy at Corinthians,” said one fan. “It will be announced soon,” wrote another. There were those who noticed the Brazilian music in the background, and classified it as a sign.

Coming out of Manchester United, Cavani has been heating up the ball market. In addition to Timão’s interest, the experienced player has also been quoted at Barcelona. According to information from UOL Esporte, the brother and manager of Cavani guaranteed that there was no official proposal, but only a survey by Corinthians.

