Messi tests positive for covid-19 and is isolated at PSG – 02/01/2022

Lionel Messi and three other Paris Saint-Germain players tested positive for covid-19 today (2), the club said in an official statement. All of them now go into isolation and can only go back to training when they stop transmitting the coronavirus.

“The four players diagnosed with covid-19 are Leo Messi, Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala. They are in isolation and will undergo proper medical protocol,” the official statement says.

The diagnosis takes the four out of the match against Vannes, at 5:10 pm (GMT) tomorrow (3), for the French Cup, and probably also from the duel against Lyon in the French Championship, on Sunday (9). As the protocol dictates, everyone will be tested periodically and can only go back to training when the exam is negative.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, it is the first time Messi has tested positive for the coronavirus. He had already drawn attention in recent days for the absence of social networks, because unlike in recent years, this New Year neither the star nor his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, registered the family celebration.

PSG also cites Neymar in the medical update, but not for anything to do with the coronavirus. The club’s shirt 10 vacations at his mansion in Mangaratiba-RJ, where he enjoyed a lively New Year’s Eve party, even on crutches. and it only has a rerun in Paris on Sunday (9).

“Neymar will continue his treatment in Brazil with members of the PSG’s medical and performance team. The return to training is expected in about three weeks”, says the text.