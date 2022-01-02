Micropix arrives at services, masses and conquers street commerce – 01/01/2022 – Market

The use of the Pix instant payment system has become popular in unusual places. Now it’s advancing through churches across the country — from tithing contributions during celebrations to collecting donations to purchase food baskets.

It can be said that the system is ecumenical. It was adopted by Catholic and Evangelical churches. Religious institutions attribute the choice of system to its practicality, agility, absence of fees and the possibility of remote donations made by the faithful.

Also in favor is the facility to carry out transfers of smaller amounts, transaction format that received the nickname of “micropix”.

The payment method, which hit a record 50.3 million transactions in a day in December, is already responsible for one in three transactions for religious offerings, tithes and contributions to church events, according to data from InChurch, the company of financial management application for the sector, which has around 30,000 churches in its portfolio.

At the Alphaville Memorial Baptist Church, in Barueri (SP), the wicker baskets or fabric bags that commonly circulate in the rows of church pews during tithing collection, amidst services and masses, have been replaced by the faithful’s cell phone . With the device in hand, they perform the transactions quickly, to the sound of a musical anthem about gratitude selected for the moment of the liturgical celebration destined to the donations.

According to Pastor Reinaldo Rodrigues, who participates in the church’s board of directors, the adoption of digital means of payment has facilitated the management of resources and increased the transparency of the community’s accounts. The use of the payment method also streamlined and decentralized contributions.

“Pix and other electronic means streamlined the flow of contributions. When the faithful, within their budget, have the resource available, they already transfer it. They don’t have to wait to physically go to church on the weekend”, says the pastor.

In Santa Teresinha Parish, in Santana (northern São Paulo), Pix was adopted shortly after its launch in November 2020. When the parish reopened, the Pix key with the institution’s CNPJ and a QR Code to be read They were glued to the wooden pews of the church with their cell phones, to avoid contact between the faithful caused by the circulation of tithing baskets, and to facilitate transactions in the midst of masses. Banners at the entrance also announced the novelty, which the faithful who attend the church are now used to, says Rodrigo Novembrini, the institution’s financial coordinator.

Until the beginning of the pandemic, donations were made exclusively in cash during visits to the church or by mail, in envelopes sent to the homes of the faithful and delivered to the parish office. Electronic payment methods were being studied, but their adoption was hastened by social isolation from March 2020. Online payments were vital to the parish’s survival during the most restricted periods of isolation, says Novembrini.

In November, the Pix was used by 130 faithful for donations during masses. The method of payment is most used by younger people, says the coordinator. But the digitization of the church has already made it possible to reduce postage costs by 40%, and in the future, the parish hopes to completely eliminate the use of cash. Today, donations, event tickets and payment for baptisms and weddings can be made via card, Pix and bank slip, through the Asaas collection platform.

“No more dealing with money will be sensational, both for the security of not having to go to the bank with cash resources and for the practicality of the reports. Now everything is on the computer”, he says.

Novembrini worked for multinationals before dedicating himself to the parish, and says that religious institutions are opening up to innovations in the technology market. “Now we are always on the lookout for news and what can be good for the community, weighing the burdens and bonuses of innovations.”

System conquers popcorn and hot dogs seller

In high street retail, the use of Pix for low value transactions has also become popular. It was adopted by merchant Ademilson de Oliveira Lima, 43, who has been working on the streets of São Paulo for 23 years.

In 2021, he started offering the option to customers of his coconut and peanut cart, which he usually parks at a busy intersection in the south of São Paulo, close to Domingos de Moraes street. “There is no value restriction: payments with Pix can be made even for the smallest purchases, in the penny range, he says. The ease of carrying out transactions for smaller values, the “micropix” ​​is pointed out as a great benefit.

For Ademilson, the novelty favored small merchants like him, who gained an option beyond physical money and transaction fees in credit and debit card transactions, which average 2.02% and 1.03%, respectively. , according to Abecs (Brazilian Association of Credit Card and Services Companies).

Pix, in turn, does not have a fee for transactions made by individuals. Legal firms are subject to charges that vary depending on the bank. Most exempt small entrepreneurs and entrepreneurs in the category of individual micro-entrepreneurs (MEI).

“Things are difficult, the movement hasn’t returned to what it was before the pandemic and we don’t earn these things anymore, so I thought Pix was much better. Customers ask for a lot”, says Ademilson, who emphasizes that the use of the service it has intensified merchants’ dependence on a good mobile internet plan while working on the street.

Nearby, on a busy corner in front of the Metrô Santa Cruz shopping mall, Bruna de Oliveira, 24, says the payment method has been a good alternative for passersby who are attracted by the colorful donuts displayed through a glass in the cart in who works as a saleswoman. “It’s an alternative that helps a lot, but we always ask that you send us the receipt via message on your cell phone to confirm the transaction.”

The fear of fraud or false payment confirmations is shared by Marlene Pimentel da Silva, 47, who for 20 years has been selling hot dogs in front of Praia do Porto da Barra, in Salvador.

The shopkeeper tells that one day she sold snacks to a group of young people who said they had sent the amount for Pix. But the money never entered the account, and Marlene believes that the clients showed proof of booking but canceled the transaction. “We want security, because I know many who have been through this. People pass by, they say something, but the money is not enough.”

The seller became adept at the method of payment, implemented in the business by her daughter three months ago, thanks to the convenience of replacing items and purchasing from suppliers.

“Sometimes I’m here and the bread runs out, then I can call someone and buy it straight. If not, they have to come here to get the money, spend gas, and come back.”

Next to Marlene’s hot dogs, Jailson de Jesus Bezerra, 30, sells popcorn in front of Farol da Barra and started accepting Pix five months ago. “People wanted to, I ended up losing sales, so I had to join,” he says.

According to the Central Bank, the payment method has been used at least once by 106.8 million Brazilians since its implementation, in November 2020. Six out of ten Brazilians are part of the group, according to the monetary authority.

“I didn’t do it right at the launch, but after a few months I started to accept it because we have to modernize in the tourist environment. Today, it’s 50% cash and 50% Pix. What’s disappearing is credit cards,” he says Paulo Roberto de Jesus Souza, 43, known as Paciência, has worked as a street vendor in Largo do Pelourinho for 21 years.

Patience also adopted Pix because of the easiness in saving what it receives. “With money it’s good and it’s not, because you spend it right away. Take it here, spend it there. With Pix, it’s taken, but you leave it there. You’ll only spend it if you need to. I think that’s the advantage, we saves more”.

The method of payment is mainly requested by tourists visiting Pelourinho. “Most pay for Pix. The guys who fly in are Pix.”

“Either you adapt to the virtual or you stop earning money. Then, the person says: ‘Oh, I don’t want Pix’. But if you don’t have it, don’t negotiate with anyone”, says Milton Cavalcante, 55, who sells juice at the Historic Center of the Bahian capital. “People prefer it. Nowadays, the Pix is ​​easier, but it is a way that people are getting used to and in a little while the fee will come”, he fears.