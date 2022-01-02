Mileide Mihaile poses with her son and sends a message to Safadão

Digital influencer Mileide Mihaile surprised when talking about her relationship with her ex-husband

The former member of Farm 13, Mileide Mihaile, left everyone surprised when talking about her ex-husband. Currently, the digital influencer is single. She spent New Year’s Eve with her family and her son, Yhudy. The 11-year-old boy is the result of his old relationship with the singer wesley naughty.

The former couple broke up in 2012, after nearly nine years of relationship. Today, the singer is married to digital influencer Thyane Dantas with whom he had two other children. Little Ysis, age seven, and the youngest Dom, just three years old.

When telling about the plans for the New Year, Mileide Mihaile showed Yhudy. She explained why the boy spent another holiday with his mother. “He will stay with us. He was going with his father, but he’s working so hard he won’t pick him up until later. Then find the daddy right, son? Everything will be all right!”, said the influencer.

The singer resumed the concert schedule and had several performances scheduled. However, this Saturday (01), your staff announced the cancellation of several appointments due to the need for Safadão and part of his team to be isolated.

Recently, when answering fans on her social networks, Mileide was visibly annoyed with a question. “Are we going to see you and Wesley Naughty together?”, asked a follower. The influencer immediately countered: “Do you know what will be the greatest blessing of my life? When you, my audience, who accompany me, who put me where I am, who gives me energy on a daily basis, understand, once and for all, that we are not considering this possibility”.

She added, “We are doing very, very well in our lives, in our choices. Happy and at peace and that’s all we need. If you understood once and for all, this would be an unmeasured blessing for everyone. People, it doesn’t exist. Be at peace.”

Yhudy’s mother even posed beside her son and shared a New Year’s message with the followers. “My weakness and my strength that beautiful smile! And I just want to stay close to my family and I hope you do too”, she published Mileide Mihaile.

Tell us what you think!