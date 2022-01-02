Minimum wage in 2022: see national and state value | Economy

The value represents an increase of BRL 112, or 10.18%, compared to the BRL 1,100 in effect throughout 2021.

The minimum wage is corrected by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) – and the Ministry of Economy expects the indicator to rise by 10.02% in 2021 (official data will be released on January 11 by the IBGE) . Thereby, it will be another year without a real increase in the minimum wage.

Minimum wage: see history of latest readjustments

For remuneration linked to the minimum wage, the daily and hourly reference values ​​will be R$40.40 and R$5.51, respectively.

Most Brazilian states follow the value established by the federal government. But some states adopt a regional floor, higher than the national value. In 2022, five states will have their own minimum wage: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul. See current values ​​by state at the end of the report.

According to information from the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese), the minimum wage serves as a reference for 56 million people in Brazil, of which 24 million are beneficiaries of the National Social Security Institute (INSS).

The regional minimum wage serves as a reference, above all, for workers in the private sector who belong to categories not covered by collective agreements or conventions, such as domestic workers.

See minimum wage amounts by state:

Acre: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Alagoas: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Amapá: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Amazons: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Bahia: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Ceará: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Federal District: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Holy Spirit: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Goiás: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Maranhão: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Mato Grosso: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Mato Grosso do Sul: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Minas Gerais: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

For: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Paraíba: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Paraná: the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree does not follow. For 2022, the minimum in the state has not yet been defined, but it will follow the index applied to the national minimum wage, the INPC. The government estimate is that the value, which is currently R$1,467.40 to R$1,696.20, will change to between R$1,600 and R$1,870.

Pernambuco: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Piauí: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Rio de Janeiro: it does not follow the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree. The state floor for 2022 has not yet been defined. The floor adopted in 2019 is currently in force, with income ranges ranging from R$ 1,238.11 to R$ 3,158.96.

Large northern river: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Rio Grande do Sul : does not follow the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree. The regional floor, which in 2021 was BRL 1,237.15 and BRL 1,567.81, has already been readjusted in December retroactively to October and moved to the ranges between BRL 1,305.56 and BRL 1,654.50 .

Rondônia: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Roraima : follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Santa Catarina: it does not follow the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree. The 2022 state floor will be set in March and will have readjustment . The value adopted in 2021 is currently in force in the state, with salary levels between R$1,281.00 and R$1,467.00.

São Paulo : does not follow the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree. The state floor for 2022 has not yet been defined, but the government said that there is no readjustment forecast . The floor adopted in 2019 is currently in force in the state, with income ranges ranging from BRL 1,163.55 to BRL 1,183.33.

Sergipe : follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Tocantins: follows the value of the minimum wage set by the federal decree.

Readjustment for retirees and pensioners

INSS benefits with readjustments will begin to be paid between January 25th and February 7th for those who receive a minimum wage. Policyholders with monthly income above the national floor will have their payments credited from February 1st and the amounts will be readjusted based on the consolidated INPC of 2021, which will be released by the IBGE on January 11th.