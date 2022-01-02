Minimum wage of 2022 takes effect; check the new value

This Saturday (1st), the first day of 2022, the value of the new minimum wage in Brazil, which is now R$1,212 per month. The change was made official on Friday (31), the last day of 2021, through a provisional measure (MP) signed by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

The new value considers the monetary correction by the National Consumer Price Index (INPC) from January to November 2021 and the inflation projection for December 2021, estimated by the technical area of ​​the Ministry of Economy. In total, the increase will be 10.18% compared to the previous amount, which was R$ 1,100.

States may also have local minimum wages and salary floors by category higher than the value set by the federal government, as long as they are not lower than the national floor value.

The new minimum changes the calculation value of social security, social and labor benefits. In the case of retirement and pensions due to death or sickness benefit, the values ​​must be updated based on the new minimum. The same goes for the Continuous Cash Benefit (BPC), which corresponds to a minimum wage and is paid to elderly people over 65 and people with low income disabilities.

Calculations of workers’ contributions to the National Social Security Institute (INSS) will also be readjusted. An ordinance from the Ministry of Economy should be published, in the next few days, with the officialization of the new values.

