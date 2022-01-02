Miyazaki says Elden Ring’s team came under pressure due to PS5 Demon’s Souls graphics

Facebook

the director of Elden Ring, Hidetaka Miyazaki, said the remake of demon’s souls for PS5 put his team under extra pressure to improve the graphical fidelity of their new game.

Bluepoint’s PS5 title was one of the highest-rated games of 2020 and received much praise, in particular for its visuals, which many perceived as a milestone for next-gen console games.

Speaking in the latest issue of EDGE magazine, which is now for sale, the From Software designer revealed that he did not play Bluepoint’s remake of its 2009 title, but suggested that its impact was felt by the development team. Elden Ring.

“Yes, I’m pretty sure our graphic design team felt that pressure more than anyone else,” he said in the magazine, transcribed by the VGC website, when asked if the graphic fidelity of demon’s souls it created extra pressure for his team.

“And not just with Elden Ring, but with all the games we make. Graphic fidelity is not something we prioritize. What we ask for on the graphical side depends on the game’s own systems and requirements, and has less priority compared to the other development elements. So this is always an area where I feel a little sorry for my graphics team, because I know they work really hard. And they worked extremely hard on Elden Ring – our graphics systems team and our programmers have pushed a lot of new features to create the most beautiful games we’ve ever made,” comments Miyazaki.

Miyazaki explained that he didn’t play the PS5 version of demon’s souls because he doesn’t like to revisit his own creations. “Like you said, I wasn’t directly involved in this, and I didn’t really play the remake of demon’s souls. But that’s because I just don’t like playing the games I’ve played in the past,” he explained.

“It brings a lot of old emotions, a lot of old memories, and it gets a little overwhelming, and it doesn’t make you want to play anymore. So I didn’t play the remake of demon, but I’m really glad to see that it has a new look, these new current-gen graphics. It was an old game, so seeing it remade that way and having new players play it was obviously something I was very happy about. It was a difficult game at that time, with relatively difficult development, so I was anxious that new players wouldn’t like it the same way. That was a matter of concern to me when it was re-released, but, you know, in the end, I’m really happy to see the reaction and happy to see people like it,” comments Miyazaki.