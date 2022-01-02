Monaco confirms the hiring of Vanderson, from Grêmio, for R$ 70 million

One of Grêmio’s main revelations in 2021, the right-back Vanderson will defend the colors of Monaco, the team that disputes the French Championship, in the next five years. Hired for approximately R$ 70 million, the player said he was honored with his first adventure abroad.

“I am very happy to join Monaco, a historic club in Ligue 1 (French Championship), and important in Europe. It is also a club where many Brazilians shine. An honor to have the opportunity to be part of a great project”, celebrated the player of only 20 years.







Vanderson, ex-Grêmio, was officially confirmed as Monaco’s reinforcement Photo: Monaco/Disclosure/Estadão

Vanderson is the third promising young man traded by Grêmio in recent months to Europe. In need of cash, the club from Rio Grande do Sul had already traded defensive midfielder Matheus Henrique, 23, and defender Ruan, 22, to Italian Sassuolo, in August. The defender was still in the South until the end of Brasileirão.

The French club made several posts on its social networks this Saturday to celebrate and publicize the hiring announcement. Vanderson arrives as a prodigy player at Monaco, who is full of expectations. Even a video with his big shots was released.

“AS Monaco is pleased to announce the arrival of Brazilian right-back Vanderson, from Grêmio. The Brazilian has signed a five-year contract with the club,” announced the French, who won the competition with England’s Brentford.

The Gauchos also made the negotiation of Vanderson official, who played 24 games for the club between Brasileirão, Copa Sudamericana, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Gauchão, and scored three goals. “Grêmio thanks Vanderson for his professional efforts and wishes him success throughout his career.”