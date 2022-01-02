Mother of a baby with ‘half a heart’ who got surgeries after a fight in court celebrates her daughter’s health: ‘Being with her is a gift’ | Goias

After a year of many struggles, Gabriella Castro celebrates the health of her 10-month-old daughter Elisa, in Senador Canedo, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital. The baby was born with a syndrome known as “half heart”, has already undergone two surgeries and the mother is thrilled to remember the battles won.

“Her strength, her happiness. Being with her here today is a gift, after everything we’ve been through. […] There is no greater gratitude,” he said.

Elisa and her mother Gabriella Castro

Gabriella remembers that she learned of Left Heart Hypoplasia Syndrome (LHCE) when she was still pregnant.

The mother was advised by doctors from Goiás to give birth and receive health care in São Paulo. That’s when a struggle began to get the health plan approved. Until she did, the birth had to be postponed three times.

Elisa underwent the first surgery on the third day of life and the second on the fourth month. In July, she can return home to Senador Canedo, in the Metropolitan Region of Goiânia.

Elisa after surgeries for 'half heart' syndrome

According to Gabriella, doctors warned that Elisa could have sequelae, but the mother reports that her daughter is developing well and healthy. When he sees her strong, laughing and joking, she thanks him and remembers how many difficult times they have already faced.

“It was a long day, she had complications. One day I stopped and talked to God: ‘It’s not possible that this will never pass’. […] But she always showed that everything was fine”, she recalled, moved.

Elisa has a rare 'half heart' syndrome