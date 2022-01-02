Mother of a baby with ‘half a heart’ who got surgeries after a fight in court celebrates her daughter’s health: ‘Being with her is a gift’ | Goias

Jenni Smith 1 hour ago Health Comments Off on Mother of a baby with ‘half a heart’ who got surgeries after a fight in court celebrates her daughter’s health: ‘Being with her is a gift’ | Goias 4 Views

After a year of many struggles, Gabriella Castro celebrates the health of her 10-month-old daughter Elisa, in Senador Canedo, in the Metropolitan Region of the capital. The baby was born with a syndrome known as “half heart”, has already undergone two surgeries and the mother is thrilled to remember the battles won.

“Her strength, her happiness. Being with her here today is a gift, after everything we’ve been through. […] There is no greater gratitude,” he said.

  • Share this news on WhatsApp
  • Share this news on Telegram

Elisa and her mother Gabriella Castro — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

Gabriella remembers that she learned of Left Heart Hypoplasia Syndrome (LHCE) when she was still pregnant.

The mother was advised by doctors from Goiás to give birth and receive health care in São Paulo. That’s when a struggle began to get the health plan approved. Until she did, the birth had to be postponed three times.

Elisa underwent the first surgery on the third day of life and the second on the fourth month. In July, she can return home to Senador Canedo, in the Metropolitan Region of Goiânia.

Elisa after surgeries for ‘half heart’ syndrome — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

According to Gabriella, doctors warned that Elisa could have sequelae, but the mother reports that her daughter is developing well and healthy. When he sees her strong, laughing and joking, she thanks him and remembers how many difficult times they have already faced.

“It was a long day, she had complications. One day I stopped and talked to God: ‘It’s not possible that this will never pass’. […] But she always showed that everything was fine”, she recalled, moved.

See other news from the region at g1 Goiás.

Elisa has a rare ‘half heart’ syndrome — Photo: Reproduction/TV Anhanguera

VIDEOS: learn about other overcoming stories recorded in Goiás

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Science explains what happens to the body in drunkenness

The end of the year parties always yield moments washed down with lots of drinks. …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved