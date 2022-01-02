Motorola Defy receives approval from Anatel for sale in Brazil – Everything in Technology

Many don’t know, but Motorola has on the market a robust smartphone with a water and impact resistant body. Launched months ago, the device is called Motorola Defy and aims to please users who are clumsy or in need of a well-built product. And now, the device has just received approval from Anatel for official sale here in Brazil.

With the approval, the Motorola Defy can now be officially sold in the country. According to information from Anatel, the device has the model number XT2083-8 and confirms its manufacture by Bullitt Mobile. In addition, the source informs that the approval was requested by BRH Representação Comercial.

Secrecy, Motorola has not yet given clues as to when it intends to launch this device in Brazil. However, the approval indicates that the launch should take place soon.

Motorola Defy homologation document for official sale in Brazil (Collaboration/Tecnoblog)

Motorola Defy – Resources

Introduced in June 2021, the Motorola Defy is built around a 6.5″ HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. This protection prevents the display from being easily scratched, for example. In addition, the model features a robust plastic construction with IP68 certification for protection from water and dust. Check out its complete technical sheet below: