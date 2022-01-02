MSC Preziosa ship arrives in Rio with about 20 cases of Covid, says secretariat | Rio de Janeiro

The Municipal Health Department of Rio informed that there are about 20 confirmed cases of Covid on the ship MSC Preziosa, which docked this Sunday morning (2) at Pier Mauá. The vessel came from Búzios, in the Lagos region.

All people and those who had contact with them are in isolation on board, according to the note from the secretariat.

The Strategic Information Center on Health Surveillance in Rio and the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) will carry out an epidemiological investigation on the ship (Read the full text below).

“In contact with ANVISA, the Municipal Health Department was informed that there are about 20 confirmed cases of covid-19 on the MSC Preziosa ship and that the vessel’s mooring in Porto Rio was released this Sunday morning (2) All patients, as well as the approximately 35 to 40 contactees, are undergoing isolation on board.

The city’s Center for Strategic Information on Health Surveillance (CIEVS) has already received and analyzed the Onboard Medical Book and will carry out the epidemiological investigation together with ANVISA as soon as the vessel is properly docked, in order to determine the epidemiological scenario of the vessel and take preventive and control measures”, says the note from the secretariat.

On New Year’s Eve, the ship was anchored at Copacabana Beach. After the turn of the year, he went straight to the city of Búzios, where Covid’s cases were identified.

The company responsible for the ship released a note confirming cases of the disease on board.

We identified a small number of cases of COVID-19 among people on board the MSC Preziosa, which represents 0.6% of the total population on board. All cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms, says an excerpt of the note of the company MSC Cruises. Read the full text below.

Anvisa recommends suspension of cruise season

State Health authorities are investigating 201 suspected cases of the omicron variant in RJ. The risk map released by the Health of the State of Rio this Friday (31) shows that the state follows the green flag, a very low risk for transmission from Covid.

The survey indicates a drop of 48% in the number of deaths caused by the disease and 69% in hospitalizations.

However, the advance of omicron worries and experts warn of the importance of vaccination and attention to symptoms.

Immunization after parties

After the end of the year festivities, the vaccination posts open again in Rio on Monday (3).

The booster dose will be available for those who have more than 55 years or older and took the second dose three months ago. And for people aged 18 and over, as long as they took the second dose four months ago.

Another discussion involves the vaccination of children. The Municipal Health Department said it plans to vaccinate, in a staggered way, 560,000 children from the second week of January, but is still awaiting the distribution of doses by the Ministry of Health.

The State Health Department informed that it also expects the Federal Government to authorize the vaccination of minors aged between 5 and 11 years, following the recommendations of the National Immunization Program.

However, the ministry has a caveat. Remember that you are currently “listening to society” in a public consultation and that the forecast will be maintained if the positioning does not change at the conclusion of the process.

The ministry informed RJ2 which will be able to formalize the decision of vaccination in children on Wednesday (5).

On the 16th, Anvisa authorized the application of Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 in children aged 5 to 11 years. Since then, Minister Queiroga has already said that there is no emergency to vaccinate this public and that haste is the enemy of perfection.

Full note of MSC Cruises

“As part of our health monitoring routine, which includes frequent and daily testing of 10% of all guests and crew on the ship, an action that integrates the health and safety protocol defined and approved by the National Health Surveillance Agency – Anvisa, also in line with our global protocol, we identified a small number of cases of COVID-19 among people on board the MSC Preziosa, which represents 0.6% of the total population on board.. All cases are asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. As defined by the protocol, we immediately isolate these people and their close contacts in a dedicated and separate section of the ship, in cabins with a balcony, following the measures foreseen for this type of situation.

Health authorities closely monitor our operations and all information regarding suspected or confirmed cases is officially reported to them. According to the protocol, confirmed cases are safely disembarked for them to return to their homes or stay in hotels for the necessary isolation period.

The cases identified on board demonstrate the efficiency of our protocol, which even contributes so that people who are positive for COVID-19 are aware of its result and thus avoid circulating in their own communities or in tourist destinations, since it is likely that many of these cases would not have been identified without adequate monitoring as carried out.

The MSC Preziosa trip is being carried out normally and is proceeding according to plan. Our robust health and safety protocol has been designed and implemented to mitigate risk and preserve the well-being of our guests, our crew and the communities our ships visit.

Upon boarding, all guests 12 years of age or older must present proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. In addition, all guests aged 2 years and over must have a negative RT-PCR test done within 72 hours or antigen test done within 24 hours of departure, as well as a health questionnaire completed within 6 hours of commencement. of the trip.

The boarding procedure was reformulated with pre-defined and staggered arrival times at the port to manage the flow of guests and the entire crew has the complete vaccination cycle and is tested weekly, in addition to 10% of the team being tested daily.

In Brazil, ships operate with a reduced capacity of 75% of occupancy, and during the voyage, social distance between groups of travelers and the use of face masks in public areas are mandatory. Indoor public spaces and environments such as theatre, lounges, restaurants, kids clubs also work with reduced capacity.

In today’s scenario, cruising is one of the safest vacation options in the world, as no other sector of the travel and tourism industry has such a complete and robust protocol to contain the spread of infectious diseases.

Thanks to our health and safety protocol, it was possible to resume our cruise operations in August 2020 in the Mediterranean. Since then, we’ve welcomed nearly 1 million guests for safe travel around the world.