MSC ship passengers say they were ‘left on the street’ in the middle of New Year’s Eve after Covid on board outbreak | sea ​​port

The disembarkation of passengers from MSC Splendida, which is moored at the Port of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, began this Friday and continues this Saturday (1). The cruise operation was interrupted due to an outbreak of Covid-19 cases on board. Passengers who have already disembarked say that the protocols were not followed and complain about the lack of assistance from the ship’s operator.

The ship left the Port of Santos on Sunday (26) for a 7-day voyage passing through Porto Belo, Balneário Camboriú, Rio de Janeiro, Ilhabela and Santos. On Tuesday (28), passengers were prevented from getting off the ship in Balneário Camboriú due to confirmed Covid-19 cases on board. The ship would make a stopover in Rio de Janeiro, this Friday (31), but returned to the Port of Santos on Thursday.

According to Anvisa, they were identified 51 crew and 27 passengers with positive test for Covid-19. We also identified 54 contacts, that is, people who had contact with positive Covid-19 cases. All 132 people were landed and transported in specific vehicles in Santos. The positives must continue, on land, the isolation initiated on the vessel.

1 of 1 Passengers leave the ship with Covid-19 cases after cruise and New Year’s Eve suspension — Photo: Thais Rozo/g1 Passengers leave the ship with Covid-19 cases after cruise and New Year’s Eve suspension — Photo: Thais Rozo/g1

On Thursday (30), Anvisa determined the mooring of MSC Splendida for epidemiological investigation purposes, with interruption of operations. On Friday, Anvisa received a statement from the company about the cancellation of the current cruise and confirmed the interruption of activities.

Ômicron: European countries try to contain ‘tsunami’ of contamination in the New Year

European countries try to contain ‘tsunami’ of contamination in the New Year The Good And Bad News Of Covid’s New Variant And What It All Means

Anvisa informed that the other passengers would undergo Covid-19 detection tests before disembarking in Santos. The transport of these passengers would take place in specific vehicles, under the responsibility of the cruise operator. The regulatory agency emphasizes that the duration of the landing operation is subject to operational needs and must be organized by the company.

MSC Cruises, through a note, informed that guests disembark in a staggered manner, according to demand, during this Friday and Saturday, and all that have not been tested in the last 24 hours will be tested. MSC Cruises stated that it will support guests including logistics and accommodation, as needed and demanded.

However, passengers who left the ship this Friday complained about the service. After leaving the ship, many stayed in the passenger terminal not knowing what to do and where to go. According to them, the company did not provide any assistance, not even for them to return home or to find accommodation in Santos.

“We were simply left on the street. We were forced to get off, by order of I don’t know whether from Anvisa or from MSC. But no one took any care with the passengers. So much so that we got off, nobody is doing a Covid test. So much so that, if if someone is really infected, that’s their concern, at least what they’re saying, they weren’t careful about it,” said Ricardo Paulino Queiroz, IT manager.

The lawyer Guilherme Monteiro says that, from day one, rumors began to circulate that there were passengers on the previous cruise, who had stayed on the ship in isolation, and had not left while they were boarding. “Each man for himself, let them take care of themselves. It’s crazy in there, crazy,” he said.

Passengers also said they were required to sign a waiver to get off the ship. “In my contract I stated that I disagreed with everything, that I was not going to sign it, that I was going to pursue the rights. But they said they will return our money, that they will give us a return ticket and reimburse us”, said businesswoman Elisabete Silveira .

MSC Cruises has advised that it offers guests the options of a letter of credit for the value of the original cruise, which can be redeemed on any future cruise until December 31, 2022, or a full refund of amounts paid for the cruise, in addition to refund of prepaid packages (drinks, excursions, etc.) in proportion to unused days.

MSC also noted that it follows a robust health and safety protocol, which was designed and implemented to mitigate risk and preserve the well-being of guests, crew and the communities the ships visit.

Previous trip with Covid-19

Before the New Year’s Eve itinerary, MSC Splendida made a trip, which also departed from the Port of Santos and arrived on December 26 at the Santos pier. MSC said positive cases were identified among guests and crew before the ship arrived on December 26 in Santos. There was 15 positive cases among guests and five crew also tested positive.

According to MSC, immediately all 20 cases have been isolated in a dedicated and separate section of the ship, away from all guest operations and in balcony staterooms. As soon as the ship docked in Santos, everyone isolated, guests and crew, disembarked from the ship as part of the protocol for quarantine on land.

Also according to the operator, all cases were asymptomatic and had completed the vaccination cycle. After disembarking, MSC Splendida went through a disinfection protocol and was later authorized to continue its journey, departing from Santos, bound for Porto Belo, as planned.