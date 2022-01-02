Multicampeão, with promises and full of professionals: Palmeiras enters as favorite in Copinha | palm trees

Palmeiras enters the 2022 Copinha, which starts this Sunday, as one of the favorites for the title.

Despite never having won the competition, Verdão has become multi-champion at the base in recent years. There are many titles, in all categories.

The team enters Copinha bearing an impressive record: it is the current five-time champion of the São Paulo Sub-20 Championship, the same category as the main youth competition in the country.

Other factors that place Verdão among the favorites are the quality and experience of the squad entered in the tournament.

Of the 30 players listed by Palmeiras, 12 of them have already been used by the professional team, not counting those who were listed and did not play.

The list of “professionals” has: Lucas Freitas, Michel, Garcia, Lucas Sena, Vanderlan, Fabinho, Naves, Pedro Bicalho, Gabriel Silva, Kevin, Vitinho and Giovani.

Several of them already have some games played by the professional, goals scored and stood out in Paulistão and in the final stretch of the last Brasileirão. Even coach Paulo Victor Gomes already commanded the main team in 2021.

– We know that the teams arrive well trained and well assembled, but we have a well-connected team, this year we played a lot of games and I believe that we will have an excellent campaign. We are well integrated and I’m sure we’ll have an excellent campaign – said midfielder Pedro Bicalho, captain of the under-20 on several occasions in 2021.

Besides the professionals, Palmeiras still has two of the main promises of the base of the club registered in Copinha: midfielder Luis Guilherme and striker Endrick.

It would be normal, if the two were not just 15 years old. In 2021, Luis Guilherme was one of the top names in the under-17 team and even played in the under-20, while Endrick shone with goals and great performances in the three categories.

Endrick scores pre-midfield goal for Palmeiras in U-17 Derby

Both are treated like gems by Palmeiras. Even with the big age difference, the club believes that the two can already stand out in the 2022 Cup.

Palmeiras will debut in the competition on the 5th, against Assu, at 15:15, in Diadema. Real Ariquemes and Água Santa complete the Verdão group.